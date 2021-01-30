The Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the amendment of some provisions related to the executive regulations of the Federal Law regarding nationality and passports, through which it authorizes the granting of Emirati citizenship to investors, professionals, talents and their families. Based on a number of controls and conditions, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

Amendments to the law and its provisions aim at appreciating the competencies present in the country, attracting those with accomplishments and minds and empowering them within the social fabric of the UAE, and enhancing community cohesion and coexistence in a way that consolidates the development process in the UAE and strengthens its presence in all fields.

The target groups of the decision include investors, owners of specialized professions such as doctors, specialists and scientists, and talents such as inventors, intellectuals, artists and talented people, and the law also permits the granting of citizenship to family members of these groups in accordance with the provisions of the articles regulating both spouses and children, while the new amendment allows retaining the current nationality of the holder. .

A wise vision to continue the construction process.

These amendments come in accordance with the wise vision of His Highness, the President of the State, with the aim of appreciating competencies and enabling their stability, which has become part of the social fabric and a vital and contributing component alongside the people of the nation in continuing the process of building the country’s capabilities and formulating its ambitious prospects towards the centenary of the foundation and its creative approach to adopting minds, polishing talents and supporting Business and provide it with vital specialties.

Conditions for granting citizenship.

The amendments in the regulations set a number of conditions and controls for granting each category to citizenship, in the investor category it is required to own a property in the UAE, and to grant citizenship to doctors and specialists a number of conditions are required, including that he be a specialist in a unique scientific field or scientific fields that are required and important to the state, and He shall have contributions in conducting studies and research of scientific value in his field of specialization, and his practical experience is not less than 10 years, in addition to obtaining membership in a reputable organization in his field of specialization.

In the category of scholars, to obtain citizenship, a number of conditions must be met, including that he be an active researcher in his field of expertise in a university or research center or in the private sector, and that his practical experience is not less than 10 years in the same field, and that he has contributions in the scientific field such as winning With a prestigious scientific award, or securing large funding for his research during / 10 / ten previous years, and obtaining a letter of recommendation from scientific institutions recognized in the state.

In the category of talented individuals, obtaining citizenship for inventors is required to obtain one or more patents approved by the Ministry of Economy or from any recognized international entity representing an added value to the country’s economy, and a letter of recommendation from the Ministry of Economy, and in the category of intellectuals, artists and talented people, it is required that he be among the pioneers in Priority areas for the state, such as culture, art and talent, and he must have obtained one or more international awards in his field of specialization and a letter of recommendation from the government agencies concerned in these fields in the country.

Nationality controls and benefits.

According to the regulations, the amendments specified for the person who acquired the nationality his commitment to a number of controls before receiving the nationality, including the oath of allegiance to the state, pledging to abide by the laws in force in the state, and informing the competent department in the event that he acquires another nationality or loses any nationality he holds, while the decision specified a number of benefits that are acquired with Nationality includes the establishment and ownership of companies and commercial institutions, the purchase and ownership of land, housing and real estate in accordance with the laws in force, and any other benefits granted to him by the federal authorities after the approval of the Council of Ministers or from the local authorities in the emirates of the state, and the decision stipulates the permissibility of revoking the nationality whenever one or more of the conditions lost its acquisition One of the conditions for granting citizenship or a breach of his obligation.

The decision to grant citizenship included the mechanism for obtaining citizenship by nominating persons eligible for nationality through the offices of rulers, crown princes, executive councils of the emirates that are members of the Federation, and the Council of Ministers based on the nominations of the relevant federal authorities.

