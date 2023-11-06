The most important | A Russian ship is repairing a sea cable in the Gulf of Finland, Finland plans to send reservists to NATO missions

HS’s news summary tells Monday’s most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 5 p.m.

Spasatel Karev ship in 2013.

A Russian ship is repairing a sea cable in the Gulf of Finland

Russia has started repairing its Baltica communication cable between Leningrad and Kaliningrad region in the Gulf of Finland. The Spasatel Karev vessel registered in St. Petersburg is repairing the cable. The Coast Guard’s Safety Vessel has been monitoring the repair work.

“It is by no means unheard of. As is well known, from time to time sea cables are cut for one reason or another and then they are repaired”, Deputy Commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard Mikko Hirvi tells.

According to the press release, the owner of the pipe, the Russian state company Rostelecom, informed Finland on October 12 that the communication cable was damaged. According to Hirve, there is no certain information about what has happened to the sea cable.

“It is possible that this is related to the issue of the Balticconnector pipe,” he says.

See also Judgments The men took the car keys from the locker room of the Jakomäki swimming pool - the car was later found damaged in Kirkkonummi Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen spoke on Monday at the opening of the 246th national defense course in Helsinki.

Finland sends voluntary reservists to NATO missions

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) said on Monday at the opening of the national defense course that Finland plans to enroll voluntary reservists for NATO peacetime missions in the future.

According to Häkkänen, the reservists’ participation would be voluntary, at least initially.

“It is clear, however, that even a voluntary reservist cannot opt ​​out of his troop’s exercises or operations after signing up for readiness,” Häkkänen said.

A long service tunnel runs under the center of Helsinki, from which there is access not only to the parking caves but also to the loading docks of several shopping centers.

The tunnels are looking for a solution to the plight of the center of Helsinki

Helsinki a three-kilometer service tunnel runs under the city center, from which it is now hoped to save the core city.

The idea is that in the future, motorists could be directed through the tunnels to the underground parking garages in the city center, which are currently underutilized.

In this way, perhaps the broader issue of traffic arrangements in the city center could be at least partially resolved.

Other news from Finland and the world

Sports and culture

Sami Välimäki was not allowed on the plane

Golfer Sami Välimäki ran into problems on his way to Johannesburg, South Africa, because he couldn’t get on the plane in Dubai. Välimäki Manager Miro Rouskun stated on Monday that Sam was denied entry for an unknown reason.

“Since yesterday, we have been trying to get the matter taken care of in cooperation with the South African embassy.”

Välimäki is scheduled to participate in the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the penultimate race of the European Tour season, which starts on Thursday near Johannesburg. The prize money of the tournament is more than six million euros.

Jenni Vartiainen is making a comeback to a solo career

21st century one of the most successful Finnish singers Jenni Vartiainen resumes his solo career after a break of many years. Vartiainen will release a new single on Friday, November 10.

Vartiainen will also return to gigs next summer. The festival tour starts on June 28 from Seinäjoki Province. The ten-gig tour will also take place at Ruisrock in Turku, Tikkurila festival in Vantaa and Qstock in Oulu, among others.

This is what we are talking about today

Facial symptoms torment many Finns.

Kaamos can cause a wide variety of symptoms

Polar night literally means the period during which the sun does not rise above the horizon. For example, when talking about mask symptoms and depression, the dark season is more commonly referred to.

Occupational health care specialist Toni Vannin according to up to 20–30 percent of people have mask symptoms. These include fatigue, weight gain, sleepiness, irritability and anxiety. Work may not go as well as before, and libido may weaken, Vänni describes.

