The most important | A 21-year-old woman from Pori is suspected of abducting a baby, the Nobel Prize in Medicine for the developers of the corona vaccine

The bus was on its way from Pori to Helsinki to the Kamppi bus station.

The suspected baby kidnapper was caught in a police operation that looked like a bus

Police suspects a 21-year-old Pori woman of taking a newborn baby from its mother on Thursday in Satakunta Huittinis.

The police caught up with the suspect and the baby a few hours later in Helsinki on the same day. The baby is fine.

The bus of the suspected baby kidnapper was stopped “in the style of American movies” in Meilahti, Helsinki. The police had blocked the street, and more policemen got on the bus. Satakunta’s traffic manager Petteri Hurskainen says that the woman calmly left for the police.

Katalin Karikó (left) and Drew Weissman in a cartoon published by the Nobel Committee.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine for the developers of the corona vaccine

Medical The Nobel Prize will be awarded this year to scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman on the development of a corona vaccine.

Hungarian-born Karikó, 68, and American Weissmann, 64, played a key role in the development of new types of mRNA vaccines during the corona pandemic.

According to the European Medicines Agency, EMA, corona vaccines saved around 14–20 million lives in their first year of introduction. Thanks to vaccines, according to this estimate, less than half of the number who would have died without vaccines died from the corona virus.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen at the meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Kyiv on October 2.

According to Foreign Minister Valtonen, Finland will stand by Ukraine’s side as long as necessary

of the European Union the foreign ministers met in Kyiv on Monday and said that the Union is committed to long-term aid to Ukraine. Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) says Finland will stand by Ukraine as long as necessary.

The continuation of support for Ukraine has recently caused concerns. In the EU, Hungary has slowed down the EU’s support for Ukraine, and the pro-Russian candidate who won the election in Slovakia at the weekend Robert Ficon it is feared to be on the same lines.

Other news from Finland and the world

Kone’s CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth leaves his position

Microsoft’s Xbox future plans leaked

The prices of detached houses collapsed all over Finland

Finnish visitors to Russia tell what is happening in Russia

September was record warm in Finland

The Kulosaari bridge has to be dismantled in Helsinki

Sports and culture

Ismo Lehkonen financed his children’s hobbies with a bank loan

Ismo Lehkonen considers the grind of junior sports to be an educational journey for everyone.

Puck expert Ismo Lehkonen sees that devoting oneself to children’s hobbies is “the best possible quality time”.

Lehkonen takes a stand on the debate that has arisen about children’s hobby culture. Last week, middle-aged “Joonas” told Ilta-Sanom about his everyday life, where almost all evenings are spent in the car and in training centers until nine in the evening.

Lehkonen says that he would pay anything to live rumba again.

The poet Aija Andersson has died

Aija Andersson told HS that she writes poems especially for her loved ones. He also said he hoped they would comfort others who were dying.

In the year Poet Aija Andersson, born in 1983, died of an incurable disease on Sunday.

Andersson had time to publish three of his own poetry works before his death, the latest of which, piensäeromani Silicon appeared in mid-September as an e-book. The printed version will be published in October.

Andersson, who lived in Espoo, was a native language and literature teacher by profession. His career as a poet began after he took a leave of absence from school. During his leave of absence, a rare type of cancer was found in his leg.

This is what we are talking about today

The relationship between a young man and an older woman evokes emotions

A significant age difference in a relationship may be surprising and even horrifying.

Const, 26, and Jaakko, 34, are attracted to women much older than themselves. In Jaako’s opinion, a relationship with older women is better, while Konsta is attracted by “granny energy”.

A considerable age difference often arouses astonishment, even horror, regardless of who is the older party in a heterosexual relationship. PhD student at the University of Eastern Finland Annukka Lahten however, there is a clearer cultural model for relationships between young women and older men.

There are indications of a change in perceptions, for example, in popular culture, the theme of which has been the relationship between young men and older women in the last decade.

