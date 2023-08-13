In the Novosibirsk region, a trial will soon begin in the case of a criminal group that robbed jewelry stores on stolen cars, the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) reported.

According to the investigation, the group consisted of nine Russians. The robbers acted according to the same scenario – they attacked taxi drivers, took their cars at gunpoint, and then drove up to a jewelry store and robbed it. After another raid, the bandits were detained and sent to a pre-trial detention center. The damage from their actions amounted to five million rubles.

Meanwhile, despite the audacity of the Novosibirsk robbers, it is difficult to put them on a par with the raiders who committed the loudest robberies in the history of the USSR and Russia. These crimes became known throughout the country, and the cunning and arrogance of the raiders amazed even experienced investigators. The stories of these “robbery of the century” – in the material “Lenta.ru”.

1974 Secret raid

On November 10, 1974, when the next Soviet Police Day was celebrated in the USSR, a resident of the Crimean village of Vilino found an unconscious woman near a GAZ-51 car standing on the side of the road. When the traffic police officers arrived at the scene, at first they thought that an accident had occurred, but then they saw the driver inside the car with no signs of life.

Related materials:

It soon became clear that the bodies of employees of the Vilinsky collective farm named after the XXII Congress of the CPSU, one of the largest in the Crimea with six thousand hectares of cultivated land, were found on the road. Collective farm cashier Lidia Survizova, together with driver Viktor Salin, went to a bank located in Bakhchisarai to receive the wages of village workers.

The application was submitted for 300 thousand rubles, but the bank simply did not have that much cash – the cashier was given 140 thousand rubles. On the way back, unknown persons attacked Survizova and Salin and shot them with a 9mm parabellum, and stole the money. In terms of today’s money, about 60 million rubles became the booty of the robbers.

The investigation of a robbery unprecedented by Soviet standards was taken under control in the Central Committee of the CPSU, and the best operatives from the central offices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the KGB were thrown in search of mysterious criminals

According to one version, representatives of local law enforcement agencies could be behind the armed raid, according to another, foreign saboteurs. Officially, this crime is still considered unsolved, but some Crimean residents say that the perpetrators have been found. Be that as it may, all materials on this case are still classified.

1977 The first robbery of the State Bank of the USSR

In August 1977, cousins ​​Felix and Nikolai Kalachyan committed the first-ever robbery of the State Bank of the USSR. Shortly before that, they successfully robbed an audio equipment store: a batch of tape recorders became their prey, which they sold for 15 thousand rubles. But this was not enough for the Kalachyans – they decided to hit a really big jackpot.

The brothers decided to make their acquaintance Zaven Baghdasaryan, a member of the commission for recounting money of the Yerevan branch of the State Bank, an accomplice. Together, the trio developed a daring plan to rob the very department where Bagdasaryan worked.

The main role in it was assigned to Felix, who could boast of good physical shape.

On the night of Saturday, August 5, he had to break through the wall of the State Bank branch that was common with the apartment building, and then, having entered the employees’ rest room, drill a hole in the floor and go down to the money store. The first attempt ended in failure – the wall was too strong.

But Felix did not give up: by the evening he independently came up with a new plan and made his way to the rest room through the window, which the employees of the bank branch had left ajar for the weekend. Having drilled a small hole in the floor, Kalachyan stuck it in and opened the umbrella, which he took with him.

Felix Kalachyan shows the investigators how he entered the branch of the USSR State Bank in Yerevan Photo: Support Center for Russian-Armenian Strategic and Public Initiatives

The thief expected that pieces of the floor and plaster would fly into it – which means that there would be less noise. The second robbery attempt was successful: Felix made his way into the vault and took out 1.5 million rubles from there. But the brothers failed to escape responsibility – they got caught by the fact that they began to legalize stolen and conspicuous banknotes of 100 rubles.

To do this, the Kalachyans, through intermediaries, began to actively buy up securities in bank branches, which attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies. Felix and Nikolai were detained and then sentenced to capital punishment. The defense managed to get a pardon, but the papers came too late – the sentence had already been carried out.

1980 Theft of the Bourbon Lily

In the fall of 1980, Odessa resident Leonid Slepak came up with the idea of ​​how to get rich quickly and well: he decided to rob Lyudmila Tolstaya, the widow of the famous writer Alexei Tolstoy, who lived in an elite apartment on Spiridonovka Street (Presnensky district of Moscow). Slepak’s gunner was his photographer friend, who often visited Tolstoy’s apartment.

It was from his acquaintance that the inhabitant of Odessa learned that Lyudmila had a lot of jewelry at home, which one of Stalin’s favorite writers and three times Stalin Prize laureate presented to his beloved wife.

Slepak’s accomplice was the well-known Moldavian thief Anatoly Bets, who arrived in Moscow with two accomplices

On November 14, 1980, the robbers came to Lyudmila Tolstaya under the guise of policemen. Putting a knife to the throat of a 74-year-old woman, they forced her, along with a housekeeper, into the bathroom, and then began to search for jewelry. The loot of the raiders was several paintings by Dutch artists, gilded candlesticks, a fur coat and jewelry.

The most valuable piece of jewelry was the Bourbon Lily, a flower-shaped brooch with a large ruby ​​and 30 diamonds from the collection of the French King Louis XV. However, the metropolitan police quickly detained the robbers and returned most of the jewelry to the owner – among them were earrings from the Bourbon Lily set, which the accomplices managed to sell to the guild worker from Baku.

Brooch “Bourbon Lily” from the collection of Louis XV Frame: TV series “Diamond Hunters”

However, the Bourbon Lily brooch disappeared without a trace. The story of the robbery of Lyudmila Tolstoy did not end there: the hardened criminal Betz wanted to escape from justice. Acquaintances decided to secretly take him out of the capital region, but operatives found out about this. A chase began, during which Betz was seriously injured and the doctors could not save him.

1986 Texas robbery

In the late autumn of 1986, the most daring robbery in the history of the Soviet Union was committed in Moscow. It was organized by former policemen Igor Knigkin and Valery Fineev, as well as an employee of the 9th KGB Main Directorate Konstantin Golubkov. The political officer of the military unit Yevgeny Subachev was going to work with them, but he escaped at the beginning of the raid.

On November 14, accomplices waited for three collectors near the Molodezhny department store on Mozhayskoye Highway. When one of the money carriers got into the car with a bag of cash in his hands, Knigkin and Fineev opened fire on the car. Two collectors did not survive the attack, and the third was wounded in the arm and lost consciousness.

Valery Fineev Frame: “The investigation was conducted …” / YouTube

Militiaman Vera Alfimova also received incompatible injuries when she tried to detain the raiders – they took away a bag from the collectors, which contained 330 thousand rubles. The car of the robbers was put on the wanted list and patrolmen tried to stop it: a shootout began. Golubkov, who was driving, was injured, and then Knigkin finished off his partner, who had become unnecessary.

After that, together with Fineev, he left a bag with money in the car and rushed to run. Knigkin tried to hide in the boiler room: when policemen surrounded her, he took his own life. And Fineev and Subachev managed to be detained. The investigation of the resonant case was taken under personal control by Boris Yeltsin, at that time the first secretary of the Moscow City Committee.

Yeltsin was outraged that all this happened almost in the center of Moscow. He said then: here, they say, they staged Texas here from the memoirs of the former investigator Issa Kostoev

The court sentenced Subachev, who had escaped from accomplices, to ten years in prison. And Fineev, as one of the main raiders, was sentenced to capital punishment.

year 2009. Lie down on the bottom in a dugout

In the summer of 2009, the most high-profile robbery of the 2000s was committed in the Perm region. On that day, collector Alexander Shurman, together with his partners, was carrying 250 million rubles to the cash settlement center of the Perm branch of Sberbank.

On the way, Schurman half-jokingly suggested that his colleagues divide the money and hide, and when he heard a refusal, he pointed his machine gun at them in all seriousness. Alexander told his shocked partners that he had nothing to lose – they say, he is seriously ill and is going to divorce his wife. Then the robber disarmed his colleagues, took away their phones and ordered them to go to the forest.

Alexander Shurman Photo: Igor Kataev / RIA Novosti

It was then that it turned out that he was preparing for the robbery in advance – he left his “nine” in the forest, on which he disappeared with the money. For help in his search, the local administration announced a reward of 10 thousand dollars. Schurman himself, meanwhile, gave nine million rubles to his wife and, with the help of his father-in-law, buried another 1.5 million in a cache that was never found.

Then, taking the rest of the money, the robber returned to the forest, where he had already prepared a dugout

In it, he was going to lay low and wait until everything calmed down. But Schurman miscalculated – he did not throw away his mobile phone and continued to use it. It was on a cellular signal that he was able to be calculated and detained. He received eight years in prison, of which he served seven and a half years, and then was released on parole.