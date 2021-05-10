At the head of ‘Emperor Project’, is Luis Tosar, the most moonlighting actor in the country, who chains filming after filming. Here he is accompanied by Alexandra Masangkay (‘The Hole’, ‘1898: The Last of the Philippines’), Georgina Amorós (the erie ‘Elite’), Laura Domínguez (‘The Cathedral of the Sea’, ‘Love is forever’), Miguel Rellán (‘Time after’), María Botto (‘Malnazidos’), Arón Piper (‘Elite’, ‘The disorder you leave’) or Denís Gómez (‘The neighbor’), among others. As director Jorge Coira, winner of the Goya for Best Editing for ‘The Unknown’, who here makes his third feature film after ‘The year of the tick’ and ‘I know who you are’ while continuing his career as an editor in different series.

It is a spy feature film starring a Spanish intelligence agent in charge of preventing terrorist attacks who will discover that another unit of the same service is involved in illegal activities. The more you investigate, the more you will be trapped in a world of corruption that will force you to cross the red line. Vaca Films produced by the film says in its press release that the film “reveals through fiction a recognizable socio-political reality of today’s Spain. It is an action thriller that will introduce us to the world of the powerful and those who pull the strings. Information and misinformation, truth and deception, good and evil … terms that, on occasions, touch, cross and coexist until their limits are confused », a film that« drinks from reality to immerse ourselves in the nooks and crannies of a system in which appearances are more than deceptive, lies are the order of the day and blackmail is the best bargaining chip.

Jorge Coira says: «The world of espionage is one of the most powerful and fruitful contexts for exploring extreme conflicts. ‘Emperor Project’ wants to delve, from the power of the thriller, into the reality of information agents: a world in which the border between good and evil is blurred and where things are not always what they seem “. Disinformation, deception, blackmail, the dark world of the most powerful and those who move their strings are some of the keys to the film.

Jorge Guerricaechevarría, who as a screenwriter is also the most moonlighting in Spain, and who signs the script, emphasizes that “the reality in which we live is the fruit of a delicate balance. A universe in constant danger of capsizing in which information is controlled and manipulated by powers that, trying to protect us, actually seek to stay afloat and perpetuate themselves. The film plunges into the world of power in Spain. In the media, police, the world of football …

‘Proyecto Emperador’ is a production by Coruña Vaca Films (‘Hasta el cielo’, which has already exceeded two million euros in revenue at the Spanish box office, ‘El desorden que dejas’, ‘La Unidad’, a series that now begins filming its second season, ‘Quien a Hiermata’, ‘El Niño’, ‘Celda 211’) and Proyecto Emperador AIE, in co-production with Playtime, with the participation of RTVE, Netflix, TVG and which has the support ICAA (Ministry of Culture), Agadic and Programa Media. The film will hit Spanish cinemas distributed by A Contracorriente Films. In the rest of the world, Netflix will be responsible for distribution through its platform.

