Nutritionist-nutritionist Arina Skoromnaya named the most harmful “healthy” foods. She spoke about this in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to her, low-fat foods, which are considered good for health, if misused, can, on the contrary, harm a person. Skoromnaya noted that fats are necessary for the body, and it is harmful to exclude them from the diet. The expert also added that without fat, calcium is not absorbed, which reduces the benefits of low-fat dairy products to zero.

In addition, the specialist said that you should not drink freshly squeezed juices in the morning, as this can lead to high blood sugar levels. She stressed that, in general, the benefits of juices are greatly exaggerated.

Earlier, the Swedish dietitian Christina Anderson named the most useful cheap products. Anderson included onions in the list because they are rich in vitamins, trace elements and antioxidants necessary for the body. In second place was cabbage, which prevents the formation of cancerous tumors.