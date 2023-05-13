Since the creation of the championship, there have been a large number of goalscorers. In the current semester, the top scorer so far has been Charlie Corral of Pachuca after converting 20 goals in 76 minuteswith which, he has already broken any goal record in the regular phase, still missing what he does in the league.

Due to this, we want to remember the greatest number of goals scored by a soccer player in a tournament of Women’s MX League.

The Hidalguenses’ top scorer achieved three more at the Fiesta Grande to seal her tournament with twenty.

He was the tournament’s scoring leader with 18 annotations, then he had a triplet in the quarterfinals and a bit more in the semifinals with the tigers.