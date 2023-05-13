This weekend the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament comes to an end, of the Women’s MX Leaguein order to go to the league and meet the new champion club.
Since the creation of the championship, there have been a large number of goalscorers. In the current semester, the top scorer so far has been Charlie Corral of Pachuca after converting 20 goals in 76 minuteswith which, he has already broken any goal record in the regular phase, still missing what he does in the league.
Due to this, we want to remember the greatest number of goals scored by a soccer player in a tournament of Women’s MX League.
In the Apertura 2021, the player from tigers he achieved 13 annotations in the regular phase. Already in the Fiesta Grande, La Generala added another four goals to reach 17although in the end his team only achieved the runner-up.
In the past, the leading scorer in the history of the Mexican team He already achieved good quotas of goals. In the Clausura 2022 he achieved 13 goals in the regular phase and in the Liguilla he put another four to rise to 17.
The so-called Goal Architect only needed the regular phase to convert 17 annotations with striped in the Opening 2019, without being able to do more in the final phase.
The same situation happened with Aligol in Guard1anes 2020. The forward of Atlas He scored 17 goals in the regular phase, but was only able to score once in the quarterfinals to leave his quota in 18.
Licha has marked history with Chivas and in the Clausura 2022 he obtained 14 pirulos in the regular phase. Later, he added another four, two of them in the grand final, to reach the 18 and, at the same time, win the league.
Lich again. Precisely in the Opening 2021 she established herself as a scoring champion with 17 goals. Her luck was not with her in the quarterfinals, as she only scored once to reach 18being eliminated before America.
In this championship, the Spanish from Pachuca He is doing a great job because so far he is second in the scoring table with 18. It only remains to see how it goes at the Big Party.
There is no bad third with Licha, who also shone in the Clausura 2021 because she was runner-up in scoring with 17 scores. In the semifinals during the Clásico Tapatío, the national team got two more to close with 19.
The offensive midfielder from Las Tuzas had a great semester in the 2019 Apertura by scoring 17 goals.
The Hidalguenses’ top scorer achieved three more at the Fiesta Grande to seal her tournament with twenty.
The forward could become the top scorer in a championship because she sealed the regular phase with twentyso everything will depend on what he does in the Liguilla, since he is two away from tying the one that has managed to score the most goals.
The Clausura 2021 scoring champion led the Rojinegras by adding 18. And although she managed to score in the quarterfinals and semifinals to close with twenty-onecould not reach the grand final.
So far, Kattykiller takes pride of place by having 22 Total goals between the regular phase and the final phase in Guard1anes 2020.
He was the tournament’s scoring leader with 18 annotations, then he had a triplet in the quarterfinals and a bit more in the semifinals with the tigers.
