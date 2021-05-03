Being a mother is the best adventure in the world. Last Sunday was Mother’s Day and in the world of sports it could not be otherwise.

In the WAG’S Social Networks we have seen gifts and congratulations of all kinds, many celebrations and messages of love.

In ‘Corazón de Bola’ we are left with the Top Ten of the moms who carry motherhood with the most glamor.

Carla pereyra

Diego Pablo Simeone’s wife is clear: being a mother is her priority. With this beautiful photo, along with her two daughters, the model wanted to share this reflection with her followers, who have responded with countless congratulations and more than 3,000 ‘likes’.

We remember that Argentina is the mother of two daughters Francesca, four years old, and Valentina, two, together with the Atlético de Madrid coach, who is also the father of three children: Giovanni, Gianluca and Giuliano, the result of his previous marriage. with Carolina Baldini. All together they form a happy large family that Carla boasts and takes care of without neglecting her professional commitments or her eternal smile.

Sara Salamo

Sara Sálamo and Isco Alarcón welcomed Piero, their second child together, in December of last year.

The actress, who is also Theo’s mother, has taken advantage of her popularity to vindicate social causes such as feminism, animal rights or the B-side of motherhood through her networks.

Recently, together with Sara Carbonero on her radio program, the Canary Islands revealed her feelings during the postpartum period and spoke about issues such as breastfeeding.

“In my first postpartum depression I would cry and say: I have not said goodbye to my old self.” “I was absolutely bald with my first son. So much so that on the set of the last movie I shot they had to cover some bald spots with spray.”

Without a doubt, brave confessions that show the reality of pregnancy without makeup. For all this, Sara is not only an ‘it mum’ because she is beautiful but her fight is that of all women.

Georgina rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girl is a master at making motherhood fun and enjoyable. Always smiling, playing with her family, participating in games and children’s parties, Georgina has confessed on more than one occasion that her passion is children, and she demonstrates it day after day.

Romarey ventura

Jordi Alba’s girl also enjoys motherhood with great style and joy. The couple welcomed their first child in 2018, a boy whom they decided to name Piero and who is now 3 years old. In September of last year Bruna arrived, the smallest of the family and who has filled the couple with more love if possible.

Alice campello

If we talk about style, we must talk about Alice Campello. The Italian is an expert in meteoric postpartum, impossible photos and perfect looks.

Together with Alvaro Morata they are undoubtedly one of the most beautiful couples in the world of football, as well as their little ones, who delight the followers of the model with their continuous antics.

Pilar Rubio

What to say about Pilar Rubio; the unstoppable mother of a whole tribe, tireless trainer and intrepid challenge girl in ‘El Hormiguero’.

In addition, the presenter wanted to share her knowledge and experience in motherhood with the book “Pregnant, what now?”, A guide that covers a wide range of issues that a woman faces when it comes time to convert. on mom.

Coral Simanovich

The renowned Israeli model and fashion designer has been Sergi Roberto’s partner since 2014 when Marc Bartra introduced them. They got married in 2018 in Tel Aviv with a big party for 500 guests. On November 8, 2019, Kaia was born, the couple’s first daughter, a girl they named Kaia.

Malena Costa

The model has formed a beautiful family with soccer player Mario Suárez, with whom she has had two children, Matilda and Mario. A working mother, she combines her work as models with the upbringing of her little ones, whom she involves in trips, activities and even in their training sessions.

Daphne canizares

Dani Carvajal definitely found love with Daphne Cañizares, twin sister of model Melanie Cañizares. In December of last year they welcomed their first son, Martín.

Daniella semaan

Without a doubt, an essential that could not be missing from the list. Daniella, mother of 5 children (three of them with the Catalan footballer) always maintains impeccable love for her family, her great priority. His happiness with Cesc Fabregas has been growing without fissures despite criticism for the age difference, 12 years, which was at first. At 45 years old, she looks great.