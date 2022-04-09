Hollywood and Broadway mourn the death of Rae Allen, a great performer of cinema and theater from the 1950s to today

The worlds of cinema, television and theater have recently learned the sad news of the death of Rae Allen. The actress, as stated in the note published by her agent, died in her sleep in her home in Los Angeles, the city where she had moved for work and where she decided to stay too. after his retirement from the stage. She was 95 years old.

Kyle Fritzin a public statement issued to the issuer Use Today, announced the death of her client and did not spare herself in praising the great professional and person she had been in life. In Note it is read:

I have had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She is one of the most gifted actresses she has ever had the honor of working with. She will always be grateful to have been a part of her amazing journey of hers.

Eventually he confirmed that Allen’s death occurred for natural causeswhile he slept in his home in Los Angeles.

Rae Allen’s career

To the registry office Raffaella Julia Theresa AbruzzoRae Allen was born in New York on July 3, 1926 and was an American television, film and theater actress.

His debut arrived in the 1950s a theatera world that has brought her incredible satisfaction, including three nominations for the prestigious Tony Awardsone of which is a winner.

The first nomination came in 1955 for her performance in the comedy “Damn Yankees”. Then the second came in 1963, for the work entitled “Oliver!”. The third, the one that led her to win the prestigious award, came in 1971 thanks to his role in “And Miss Reardon has a drink“.

In 1958 he also starred in the film reinterpretation of “Damn Yankees”, which went all the way to candidacy at the Oscars.

His television career is very important. Dozens of the TV series you starred in. Noteworthy are her roles in All in the Family, Soap, Seinfeld, Joan of Arcadia, Providence and Grey’s Anatomy. Without obviously forgetting the role of aunt Quintina Blundetto in the cult series The Sopranos.

His last appearance on the set dates back to 2007, when he starred in the film titled Reign Over Mealongside actors of the caliber of Adam Sandler and Jada Pinkett Smith.