New Stamford Bridge Chelsea are looking to remodel their stadium. The biggest drawback would be playing a season away from the Bridge to do the complete overhaul. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



New Stamford Bridge Chelsea are looking to remodel their stadium. The biggest drawback would be playing a season away from the Bridge to do the complete overhaul. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



New San Siro The new stadium would be shared by Inter and Milan. Projected on the outskirts of the old Giuseppe Meazza, (inaugurated in 1926) it would mean the demolition of it. The approximate cost would be 600 million euros and it would be completed in 2023. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



New San Siro The new stadium would be shared by Inter and Milan. Projected on the outskirts of the old Giuseppe Meazza, (inaugurated in 1926) it would mean the demolition of it. The approximate cost would be 600 million euros and it would be completed in 2023. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Nuovo Stadio Rome Roma want a stadium they own. It would abandon the Olimpico (property of the city council of Rome) and its new field would have the circular base in clear homage to the millenary Colosseum in Rome Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Nuovo Stadio Rome Roma want a stadium they own. It would abandon the Olimpico (property of the city council of Rome) and its new field would have the circular base in clear homage to the millenary Colosseum in Rome Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



New Santiago Bernabéu Real Madrid plans a reform to cover the current stadium and modernize it. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



New Santiago Bernabéu Real Madrid plans a reform to cover the current stadium and modernize it. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



New Santiago Bernabéu Real Madrid plans a reform to cover the current stadium and modernize it. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



New Santiago Bernabéu Real Madrid plans a reform to cover the current stadium and modernize it. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



New Santiago Bernabéu Real Madrid plans a reform to cover the current stadium and modernize it. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Espai Barça FC Barcelona started a major reform that not only affects the stadium but also the surrounding areas that make up the Palau Blaugrana and the Mini Estadi, which will also be renovated Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Espai Barça FC Barcelona started a major reform that not only affects the stadium but also the surrounding areas that make up the Palau Blaugrana and the Mini Estadi, which will also be renovated Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Espai Barça FC Barcelona began a major reform that not only affects the stadium but also the surrounding areas that make up the Palau Blaugrana and the Mini Estadi, which will also be renovated. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Anfield The 35,000 seats were too small for the demand for tickets to see the whole network. The club decided to make a progressive reform that began in the summer of 2016. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Anfield The 35,000 seats were too small for the demand for tickets to see the whole network. The club decided to make a progressive reform that began in the summer of 2016. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Novo Balaidos Celta de Vigo together with the town hall (owner of the stadium) designed a new field that provides greater comfort to the fans of the celestial team. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Novo Balaidos Celta de Vigo together with the town hall (owner of the stadium) designed a new field that provides greater comfort to the fans of the celestial team. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Novo Balaidos Celta de Vigo together with the town hall (owner of the stadium) designed a new field that provides greater comfort to the fans of the celestial team. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



New Mestalla The most durable new stadium project. In October 2007 the first stone was laid and the works continued until 2009 when they decided to stop the work due to the club’s defaults on the construction company. This year an agreement was reached and in 2018 work will continue to complete the new field. Photo:

Alberto Iranzo

DAILY AS Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



New Mestalla The most durable new stadium project. In October 2007 the first stone was laid and the works continued until 2009 when they decided to stop the work due to the club’s defaults on the construction company. This year an agreement was reached and in 2018 work will continue to complete the new field. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Eurostadion in Brussels The National Stadium in Brussels. It will be built just over 1 kilometer from the current National Stadium (King Baudouin Stadium, Heysel). It will be the headquarters of the Belgian team and Anderlecht. It will be one of the venues for Euro 2020 Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Eurostadion in Brussels The National Stadium in Brussels. It will be built just over 1 kilometer from the current National Stadium (King Baudouin Stadium, Heysel). It will be the headquarters of the Belgian team and Anderlecht. It will be one of the venues for Euro 2020 Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Eurostadion in Brussels The National Stadium in Brussels. It will be built just over 1 kilometer from the current National Stadium (King Baudouin Stadium, Heysel). It will be the headquarters of the Belgian team and Anderlecht. It will be one of the venues for Euro 2020 Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Feyenoord City Stadium Feyenoord’s new stadium will have a capacity for 63,000 spectators and will be built along the Maas River in Rotterdam. The current De Kuip stadium will be renovated into apartments, commercial spaces, an athletics sports center and a public square. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Feyenoord City Stadium Feyenoord’s new stadium will have a capacity for 63,000 spectators and will be built along the Maas River in Rotterdam. The current De Kuip stadium will be renovated into apartments, commercial spaces, an athletics sports center and a public square. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Feyenoord City Stadium Feyenoord’s new stadium will have a capacity for 63,000 spectators and will be built along the Maas River in Rotterdam. The current De Kuip stadium will be renovated into apartments, commercial spaces, an athletics sports center and a public square. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Feyenoord City Stadium Feyenoord’s new stadium will have a capacity for 63,000 spectators and will be built along the Maas River in Rotterdam. The current De Kuip stadium will be renovated into apartments, commercial spaces, an athletics sports center and a public square. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Ferenc Puskas Stadium The new stadium is designed to accommodate 68,000 spectators and will replace the old Puskas Ferenc Stadion, which had been the home of the Hungarian national team since 1953. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45



Ferenc Puskas Stadium The new stadium is designed to accommodate 68,000 spectators and will replace the old Puskas Ferenc Stadion, which had been the home of the Hungarian national team since 1953. Photo:



Updated to:

09/03/2020

00:45

