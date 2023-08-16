Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 9:28 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Dentists insist on the importance of proper oral hygiene. Daily hygiene habits when cleaning your teeth can be decisive in avoiding oral diseases such as gingivitis, periodontitis or cavities, among others. The main action to maintain proper hygiene of your teeth is brushing your teeth.

In addition to brushing your teeth three times a day, after each meal, you should carry out a thorough cleaning without leaving any gaps in your unbrushed teeth. A very frequent mistake is to brush too briefly, you must dedicate the necessary time to this task. You should also change your toothbrush every 3-4 months. To get a better result you can use mouthwashes and also floss. Many people forget to floss or don’t know how to floss correctly and this can be a big mistake.

The most frequent mistakes when using dental floss



To get an optimal cleaning of your mouth you must floss correctly and get rid of the remains of dirt that remain on your teeth. These are some of the most frequent mistakes when using dental floss:

1. Don’t floss. A study by the General Council of Dentists of Spain states that only 34% of Spaniards maintain a daily routine of interdental hygiene. Most of the population thinks that brushing your teeth is enough. Not using dental floss can be the beginning of diseases and problems such as bad breath or bleeding gums.

2. Floss before or after brushing. Some people think that the right thing to do is to floss before brushing to remove food debris and finish cleaning with brushing. There are also those who use this object after brushing. As long as you continue to do both as part of your daily oral hygiene routine, experts say, you’ll get the clean your mouth needs to keep your teeth strong and gums in good condition.

3. Pass the same thread. Every day you brush your teeth, but you don’t realize how you should do it. Do not press too hard so as not to wear down the enamel and try to clean all the areas. To get rid of possible plaque you must use dental floss, the problem is that some people use the same thread for each tooth. According to Dr. Eugenia Cervantes, “it is advisable to use a new portion for each space. Simply to avoid transferring the remains from piece to piece».

4. Type of thread. A dental floss and different interdental brushes should be used according to the state of each patient. The ideal is to consult with your dentist to indicate the best option and how to use it.

How to use dental floss correctly



– Use the necessary time to brush your teeth.

– Floss daily, at least once a day.

– Do not squeeze the thread against the teeth, embrace its walls with different movements.

– Do not pass the same dental floss through different teeth. Cut at least 12 inches to make sure you won’t slide the board from one to the other.

If you follow correct interdental hygiene you will avoid gum problems and consult your dentist about the type of thread you need.