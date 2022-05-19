The lack of maintenance and the high age of the car are two of the factors that can influence our vehicle to suffer a breakdown. The percentage of possibilities increases during these days, with temperatures that in some areas of Spain, due to the heat wave, can exceed 40 degrees.

Vehicles over 10 years old are the ones that suffer the most mechanical breakdowns, especially related to engine and electrical problems. The responsible maintenance of the vehicle allows not only to guarantee road safety but also the efficiency of the vehicle by avoiding an increase in fuel consumption as well as expenses due to breakdowns.

These are some of the most frequent problems that can affect vehicles with high temperatures:

1. Overheating: A clogged filter, a coolant leak, a faulty thermostat… There are many reasons why the vehicle’s cooling system is not able to dissipate heat and cause the temperature needle to rise to the red area of ​​the indicator. It is the classic cause that originates the hundreds of vehicles stopped on the shoulders of the roads during the holidays, especially with retentions or on prolonged climbs.

2. Battery: It is one of the most common summer breakdowns, reaching 30% of those that originate during these months.

3. Air conditioning: Excessive use of the air system in the passenger compartment can lead to numerous problems such as deterioration of resistance, wear of the ducts that transport the air and even a possible leak of refrigerant gas.

4. Braking system: The brake discs can be deformed by the heat of the pressure and the outside temperature, affecting the efficiency of the braking process and, therefore, road safety.

5. Radiator: One of its main functions is to keep the engine cool, so exposure to high temperatures greatly affects its operation. To avoid possible breakdowns, fluid levels should be checked.

6. Wheels: The effect of the heat of the asphalt produces greater wear on the tires, increasing the chances of suffering a blowout and losing control of the vehicle.

7. EGR valve: It is the piece in charge of redirecting gases with polluting particles towards the combustion system to prevent these particles from accumulating and reaching the engine. In summer, the level of polluting particles in the air increases, so the work that the EGR valve must do increases, so it can lose effectiveness and break down.

8. Alternator: Excessive use of the air conditioning and engine cooling system during the hottest days causes an overexertion to this part. If it is somewhat deteriorated, in summer the chances of it spoiling increase.