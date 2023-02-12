The Goya galas are often remembered for the political and social demands that the winners launch, taking advantage of the thanks given when receiving their award. Precisely, this edition marked the 20th anniversary of the ‘No to war’ ceremony, in which the majority of Spanish film professionals showed their opposition to Spain’s participation in the Iraq conflict. On other occasions, the awards ceremony has been remembered for especially belligerent speeches by some of the winners. None of that happened at the Goya in Seville, but that does not mean that there were no forceful messages launched from the stage. We review some of them below:

1 Antonio Saura «I want to vindicate the women who have been and have made my father the person he is«



The director’s son took advantage of the tribute to his father to launch a plea in favor of women. “One thing that seems fundamental to my father’s career has been left aside, the importance of the four women in his life,” said Antonio Saura to then name Adela Medrano, Geraldine Chaplin, Mercedes Pérez and finally Eulalia Ramón, whom he considered key in his father’s career.

2 Eulalia Ramon “Public health deserves to be taken care of as public personnel take care of us”



Carlos Saura’s last couple, Eulalia Ramón, was in charge of reciting the words left by the director to thank the award. During her speech, she also took the opportunity to mention the work of the filmmaker’s last caregiver, Elsa, as well as that of the professionals at the medical center who assisted him. “Thank you very much to all the health personnel of the Villalba General Hospital, of Collado Villalba Primary Care and, above all, many thanks to the Villalba home palliative care team,” said Ramón, to then ask that this sector be treated well. , in a clear appeal to the political class. «The only thing we think with Carlos is that public health deserves to be taken care of as public personnel take care of us. To whom it corresponds to do it », he specified. The Community of Madrid answered the appeal through social networks.

3 Telmo Irureta We also fuck»



The revelation prize went to Telmo Irureta, recognized for his role in ‘The Rite of Spring’. The interpreter has suffered from cerebral palsy since he was two years old due to encephalitis. In his speech, he asked for a more inclusive cinema and referred to a taboo subject in a large part of society that must be brought to the fore, such as sexuality in people with disabilities. “We also exist and we also fuck,” he recalled in reference to the character in the film.

4 Susi Sanchez “Women need to open more doors”



«It is true that the participation of women in the cinema is growing but we still have a lot left. We need to open more doors and we can’t open those doors by ourselves», claimed Susi Sánchez, when picking up the goya for best supporting performance for ‘Cinco lobitos’. «We are half, the other half is you compañeros. This cannot be a fight for equality, we have to reach agreements. We are all in this society together and if society is a disaster it is in our hands to try to fix it, “she claimed.

5 Antonio de la Torre «Only 8% of actors can live from their work»



The presenter of the gala took advantage of one of his monologues to denounce the precariousness that many film professionals face. “92% of the colleagues in my profession do what they can, because only 8% of the actors and actresses, among whom I am, can make a living from this,” said Antonio de la Torre. «It would seem frivolous to me not to remember the many actors who cannot afford transportation to go to a casting, or writers with ideas in a drawer from which they will never come out, or directors who will never get behind a camera», stressed.

6 javir bald «As long as there is only one person who remains trapped, who continues without freedom, we will be there with our films»



During the gala, a video was included that included cinematographic moments related to the LGTBI as a sample of the diversity in Spanish cinema and the inclusion of references for all kinds of people. Next, Javier Calvo once again recalled the role that films play in this regard. “When many in our country and in the world were denied to exist, our cinema welcomed them, looking at them with truth, embracing them, and trying to open cracks in the walls that surrounded them,” he recalled. “As long as there is only one person who remains trapped, who continues without freedom, we will be there with our films and our stories to try to break the bars that are necessary,” he concluded.

7 Laura Galan “Remember that you are not to blame, there is nothing wrong with you”



The Goya winner for Best New Actress, Laura Galán, took advantage of her speech to denounce the cases of bullying that many people still have to endure today, a central theme in ‘Cerdita’, the film for which she received the award. “Remember that you are not to blame, there is nothing wrong with you,” she demanded, addressing all those who suffer situations of this type.

“I dedicate it to all the boys and girls who suffer like my Sara. Remember that you are not to blame, that there is nothing wrong with you.” The exciting speech of @lauragalanm by winning the Goya for Best New Actress for Cerdita #Goya2023pic.twitter.com/rGXIYBgMov — Goya Awards (@PremiosGoya) February 11, 2023

8 Fernando Mendez Leite «What I want is for movies to be called movies again»



The president of the Academy did not want to take advantage of his moment to ask the politicians for anything. He assured that this would be done at another time and in another place, “in the offices.” However, he did address the authorities with an unusual request and surely far from the potential audience that consumes movies. “What I want is for movies to be called movies again,” Méndez Leite requested, complaining about the way films are colloquially called.

9 Jordi Evole «Thanks to those of the cinema because you taught many of us not to shut up»



It was impossible that the ghost of the gala in which the Iraq war was the protagonist did not appear at some point. Jordi Évole brought it back. “Taking advantage of the 20th anniversary of the ‘no to war’ gala, I wanted to thank those of the cinema because you taught many of us not to shut up,” he confessed.

10 Olivier Arson «It cannot be that making music is only reserved for privileged people»



The award for best music went to Olivier Arson for his work on ‘As bestas’. Sorogoyen’s habitual composer wanted to describe the difficulties in dedicating himself to his profession. “We are experiencing a complicated situation with great precariousness, but it cannot be that making music is only reserved for privileged people,” he commented. «I have not been able to have musical training. Until recently I was still working in my room, but you can get things », he explained, encouraging those who wanted to dedicate themselves to this profession.