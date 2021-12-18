The statistics portal How Long To Beat has published its annual list, which highlights the curious case of 12 Minutes.

We are approaching the final stretch of 2021 and it’s time to take stock which games we have played and which have been our favorites. However, there is a list that gives us especially interesting data about the year, that of those games that more times have been completed and those that have been abandoned the most. A list of games that has been commissioned to record HowLongToBeat and that this year has as protagonists Resident Evil 8: Village and 12 Minutes.

Resident Evil 8 is the most finished game of 2021Among the most completed, the latest installment of Capcom’s veteran horror saga and its popular villain, have managed to rise as the game most times finished by players, followed by a great Metroid Dread and the spectacular Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart. The winner of the award for the best game of the year, It Takes Two, has also managed to be among the most finished of 2021.

12 Minutes is on both chartsAmong the games that have had the worst part, being the more abandoned, loops stand out, with Twelve Minutes, Loop Hero or Returnal. If you have reviewed both lists, surely it has caught your attention the case of 12 Minutes, since found on both lists, something that a priori seems not to make much sense.

This could be because it was one of the games released on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This, added to the popularity that the game reached, would have attracted many players to try. Apparently the game has woken up very diverse reactions, getting to be placed on both sides of the coin. If you want to know more about this genuine and atypical video game, remember that you have our 12 Minutes analysis available.

