HeadHunter lawyer and labor law expert Tatyana Nechaeva in an interview with RIA News has listed the most favorable vacation months in 2022.

According to the specialist, these months include those with the most working days. So, in 2022, it is most profitable to plan a vacation in August (23 working days), in March, September and December (22 working days each). The least profitable is to go on vacation in January (16 working days), in May (18 working days) and in February (19 working days).

As Nechayeva explained, this is due to the peculiarities of calculating vacation pay and wages for days worked. The salary for days worked is calculated by dividing the salary by the number of working days in a month and multiplying by the number of days worked. To calculate vacation pay, the average daily earnings – SDZ – are calculated on calendar days, not working days, so it is usually less than the cost of a working day.

Related materials:

“When vacation falls only on working days – for example, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – then for these three days a person receives three SDZ. And three working days are deducted from his salary, which, as a rule, are more expensive, ”Nechayeva explained.

In addition, she pointed out that vacation will be more profitable if you take the weekend into his account, since they do not subtract working days from his salary, while being included in the calculation of vacation pay. “So, contrary to stereotypes, taking paid leave in May between holidays is beneficial if the vacation includes weekends. But at the end of the month the situation changes: a vacation in the last weeks of May will hit the wallet, ”the lawyer concluded.

Earlier, independent financial expert Eduard Matveev and economist Vitaly Kalugin told Russians when it is best to take a vacation in 2022. For Russians, whose salaries depend on the number of work shifts, Matveyev advised taking leave in March, August, September and December. He described these months as beneficial for rest. Kalugin added that even in the months favorable for vacations, some nuances should be taken into account. For example, you should not go to Turkey in August, as tours at this time will be quite expensive.