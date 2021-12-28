The editors of the fashion portal Who What Wear have named several outright trends that will gain popularity in 2022. The relevant material appeared on website editions.

Stylists have listed five pieces of clothing, partially exposing the body, which will become relevant in the next season. Among them, for example, there is a mini-skirt with a low rise, the length of which barely covers the buttocks. A similar model in the style of the 2000s was presented by the Italian brand Miu Miu at the show of the Spring-Summer 2022 collection as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Fashion editors have assured that another trend will be low-rise trousers, which they recommend to be worn mainly with short tops.

According to experts, in the coming year, clothes with cuts will also not lose their relevance: under the chest, on the sides, on the sleeves, back and in the hips. The same goes for things made from translucent fabrics. The stylists advised to opt for dresses, shirts and tops made of translucent materials.

Finally, experts predicted a return to fashion for garments with thin shoulder straps. “From stunning bras with straps to dresses with intertwined ties, this trend will take on a new meaning next year,” they concluded.

Earlier in December, stylists also named six fashion trends for 2022. According to experts, the most popular accessories will be ties of different prints combined with shirts and short leather gloves in bright colors. The latter began to appear in the assortment of many brands after the show of the fashion house Prada.