Teoca, a field located in the crater of an extinct volcano in Xochimilco, Mexico City, has become a one-stop destination for soccer. With abundant vegetation and a suggestive environment, the field welcomes matches of the Santa Cecilia amateur league. Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, this unusual terrain is still being played. The volcano, which is located in the region that is home to more than 200 inactive volcanoes, has become an attraction for mountain hiking lovers. In fact, it can be reached after a journey of 18 km or from a practicable road. Despite its beauty and unique history, the Mexico City metropolitan area remains a safe distance from the active volcano Popocatépetl.



01:14