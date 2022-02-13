The NFL It is one of the sporting events that attracts the most attention internationally. Today the LVI edition will be held and the teams are ready to win the title of the competition. Likewise, there are both Mexican and international players who are passionate and others who are more followers of the American. Here we present to you who they are.
One of the most passionate Mexican players in the NFL is forward Javier Hernández.
The ‘Chicharito’, who is currently a player for the LA Galaxy, is a red bone fan of the Las Vegas Raiders team, although a few months ago he drew attention that he published a story with the Broncos jersey.
the english striker harry kane is another of the American football fans. His favorite team is the New England Patriots, although he has a long friendship with player Russell Wilson.
In the Super Bowl passed the national attacker Alan Pulido met in the grand finale where the Chiefs fell to Tampa Bay. In his social networks, the Sporting Kansas City striker published his passion for the team in his region, although he could not help but see his fall on the field.
On the other hand, the new hiring of Rayados de Monterrey, Rudolph Pizarro, is also a follower of the NFL. Like his compatriot Alan Pulido, he met at the Raymond James Stadium to see the LV edition.
Although it is true that the defender David Luiz He doesn’t have a favorite team, he is a football fan and he doesn’t miss the matches. It is for this reason that the element of Flamengo enjoys the Super Bowl every year in the company of his family and friends.
the italian striker mario balotelli, who currently plays in the Turkish league for Adana Demirspor, is a Steelers fan. On one occasion he was seen posing in a Pittsburgh jersey, alongside the legendary Franco Harris.
Another one who does not have a specific team, but who is passionate about American football is Neymar Jr.
On repeated occasions the footballer has been seen dominating the ball of said sport, in addition to posing with protective helmets.
Another Mexican striker on the list, now it’s the attacker’s turn Carlos candle. A few days ago the “Hyena” drew attention to his short stature compared to that of his compatriot Isaac Alarcón, who is a Cowboys player.
