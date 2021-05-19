Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah Radio and Television Authority acquired the first and exclusive presentation of the Russian dubbed Arabic series “Zulekha Opens Her Eyes”, based on a novel by writer Gözal Yakhina, as part of its constant endeavor to display meaningful content with high artistic and creative value, and with a huge production. The series acquired by the Authority is scheduled to be launched. In cooperation with Oryx Life, on May 21.

“Zulekha Opens Her Eyes” is classified among the “most popular novel” among Russian writers’ novels, as it sparked widespread controversy in Russia and the whole world, and won the largest Russian literary prizes, and the novel deals with one of the harshest stages in Soviet history, which is forced displacement in the era of Stalin, the novel traces its events to 1930 as hundreds of thousands of people were transported from their cities to remote parts of Siberia.

Zulekha plays the well-known Russian actress, Chulpan Khamatova, who won the title of “Artist of the Russian People” for her wide-ranging charitable efforts. She also won the State Prize for 2021 and the “Golden Eagle” in 2006 and 2014, and other artistic awards, medals and numerous honors.

Regarding the presentation of this work, Salem Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah TV, said: “Television works based on novels and literary works carry a double value because they provide a visual painting of the aesthetics of the text and the story, and contribute to providing viewers with cultural dimensions from different countries. The purposeful journalist is to present this novel in a different way and to introduce the local and Arab viewer to the peculiarity of the Russian drama, which is based on a huge legacy of narratives and literature that has in itself been fertile material for television and cinematic works.

“This is the first time that the Sharjah TV screen has shown foreign works that are adapted from novels, in line with the cultural efforts led by the emirate on the Arab and international levels, as presenting such works to Emirati and Arab viewers contributes to introducing them to the culture, history and privacy of peoples that have not been presented,” said the director of Sharjah TV. We would not have known about it had it not been for an organized effort to translate it and pass it on to us. ”

For his part, Adel Habib, CEO of Oryx Live, said: “We are happy to have chosen Sharjah TV for this distinguished work, which has proven its global success and is expected to achieve overwhelming success at the Arab level, and we are keen to select the best international works to present to the Arab audience through the largest Arab screens. , Such as the series (Zulekha Opens Her Eyes) ».

Among the prizes for the novel “Zulekha Opens His Eyes” are the Great Book Award, the Yasina Polyana Prize, the Book of the Year Award, and the Readers’ Award. It has also been translated into 18 languages. It has been converted into many artworks from theater and television, and finally it has been dubbed into Arabic.