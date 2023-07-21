Dogs brighten the lives of many people, accompany and give us their love, so this world dog day is perfect for remember those dogs that have become famous either because of their appearance or the feats they have performed.

If we talk about famous dogs, we cannot ignore Hachiko, the faithful dog who waited for 10 years for the arrival of his guardian at the train station in the Shibuya neighborhood in Tokyo.

Hachiko accompanied his tutor Hidesaburo Ueno to the train station who was traveling to teach at a university, but the man died and the Akita dog continued to wait unsuccessfully for the return of his tutor, this story became even more popular by a movie that has made more than one shed tears.

Another foreign ‘loin’ that has won the hearts of thousands is the one known on the internet as ‘Chems’, who after a photograph that went viral became a meme for the funny posture and expression.

Cheems who is actually called Balltze lives in Hong Kong and He has become quite a celebrity With 617,000 followers on Instagram, it was recently revealed that he suffers from a disease.

Cheems may be suffering from cancer and his last post on Instagram reported that he underwent an operation and fluid was removed from his lungs, his family is doing everything possible to restore his health.

In Mexico we are not far behind and we have famous dogs either for their physique or their courage, as in the case of Frida the rescue dog who gained fame after supporting the earthquake of September 19, 2019.

With his visor and special boots to avoid hurting his legs, Frida managed to rescue 12 people and 40 bodies, throughout her life. In the Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico (Semar), south of Mexico City, a statue was placed to honor this brave ‘loin’.

If we talk about brave dogs, Proteus He also deserves his mention, he was a rescuer who supported the location of people and bodies during the earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria.

In his last mission he managed to save the life of a minor and recovered 14 bodies from the rubble of this magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Turkey, where he died.

Recently Pretty has been added to this list, a bitch that accompanied Australian castaway Tim Shaddock during the three months she was adrift on the high seas.

Tim Shaddock decided not to keep Bella but he already has an adopter who asks for help to take her to Mazatlán.

Other famous dogs are the ‘pot-bellied dog, all small, all pot-bellied’. Mazapán, a dog that enjoyed the Guelaguetza in Oaxaca dancing and admiring the fireworks that normally cause pets a lot of stress.

While social media also brought fame to ‘Chilaquil’ a dog that became a meme for its physique, especially the lower teeth that protrude from its snout.

In short, these dogs are special, just like the ones that welcome us with joy when we get home, so we remember that the World Dog Day was decreed to raise awareness about abandonment, This date was chosen just before the holidays since the World Health Organization detected more homeless dogs during that period.

