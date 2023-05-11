An exhibition on an unprecedented scale in France is being held in the French city of Marseille, featuring works through which groups of Roma contributed to the political and artistic history of Europe.

“The racist people who discriminate between people may have loved Charlie Chaplin and did not know that he belonged to these minorities,” says the owner of a group of paintings showing Roma figures, painter Emmanuel Barica, 28, who hails from one of these groups and resides in Germany.

Among the figures drawn by Barika and whose struggle was a source of inspiration for him and who “played a role in combating prejudices” were Charlie Chaplin and Django Reinhart, who was playing alongside the most prominent American jazz artists, the gypsy football player Bayer Andre, and Alina Serban, the first gypsy playwright to enter In the National Theater Register of Romania.

On the façade of the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilizations in Marseille, the title of the exhibition, which opens this week and runs until September 4, is highlighted in large letters.