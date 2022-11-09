The years go by, but “In the background there is a place” continues to be the star television series on América TV. The spectators continue having fun with the occurrences of the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán. One of the recent chapters showed the daring nude of Francesca (Yvonne Fraysinnet) while she mistakenly broadcast her suggestive poses LIVE.

But she is not the only one who has been exposed in such a way on the show. Next, we tell you some of the most famous cases of uncovering in the show.

Francesca Maldini tried to create a sexy moment with Diego, but it all went wrong. Photo: America TV

Mrs Nelly

Doña Nelly (Irma Maury) has had more than one nude scene, but without a doubt, the one she starred in with Nicolás de las Casas (Andrés Wiesse) in the Gonzales’ bathroom is one of the most hilarious and remembered.

The grandson of the ‘Noni’ had a sick stomach and wanted to use the toilets, but he did not count on the fact that his mother-in-law was about to undress when he went in to take care of it. The reactions of both remained in the retina of the spectators for years.

titus

Let’s remember that Francesca was confined in a prison for a long time. When she returned to Las Lomas, she found her house turned upside down: her relatives had done what they wanted in her absence.

Although he was shocked when he entered his home for the first time and saw Pepe (David Almandoz) in his underwear, the biggest scare came when he went to his room and found Tito (László Kóvacs), without any clothing and in his bed. The lady only managed to scream and cover her eyes, while Peter evicted the intruder.

Joel

Before Macarena hired him as an artistic model for her group of friends, Joel (Erick Elera) had already had experience in the field. In the first seasons, Charito’s son (Mónica Sánchez) also served as a ‘muse’ for a painting class, in which Isabella and Susú were.

koky

Although she is now a partner of Charito, Koky (Paul Vega), she was not always so close to the lady. There was a time when she did not tolerate having him in her house and, by chance, it was at that time that she saw even her soul.

The bathroom door of the Gonzales house was not locked and ‘Charo’ entered just as Koky was trying to heat the shower water to take a bath.

The ‘Monsefuana’

Joel entered the bathroom of his house (yes, that place seems to be the point of shame) and thought that one of his relatives had accidentally left the shower faucet on. However, he ran into Montserrat in the middle of a shower. Both, although with different intentions in their eyes, managed to scream in terror.