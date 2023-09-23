The most famous mushroom store in Moscow during the Soviet years was named by journalist and historian Valery Burt in the Moslenta material. According to him, the outlet was located on Sretenka Street and was called “Mushrooms”.

There they sold dried and salted mushrooms in large tubs. The assortment included porcini mushrooms, milk mushrooms, chanterelles, saffron milk caps and others.

At that time, many townspeople preferred to go to Sretenka to pick mushrooms rather than to the forest, since the quality of the goods in this store was excellent, as they were carefully monitored.

