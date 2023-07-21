Today, cyber security has had to grow constantly, since there are always people interested in obtaining information illegally, so they are dedicated to studying all kinds of codes to break web pages. And these people called hackers are being exposed, to the point that some have become famous in the world.

Within the group, everyone is well known. kevin mitnickwho at the time successfully hacked into a program invented by a person known as Shimomura, a person who works discreetly with the government and who discovered the hacker at the time. However, he has never been apprehended for his actions due to certain details.

Although at the moment it has made news, and not precisely because it created another controversy that over time will become the film, and it is that it was confirmed that the person known as Condor, (his alter ego) has just passed away at the age of 59. This after having fought against pancreatic cancer and having the birth of his son on the doorstep.

It is worth mentioning that since he was 12 years old, he showed quite a bit of skill in terms of computing, which is why he got into some trouble with the computer. fbi later. For his part, in 1995 he was arrested and was released on probation, which was the restriction of computer use, but that did not stop him from continuing to investigate ways to break computer rules.

Via: Forbes

Editor’s note: It seems that this hacker inspired many others to follow the legacy, so his knowledge has been transmitted in its entirety through the network. So, his offspring will remain through the business.