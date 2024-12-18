He spaghetti western It was one of the most important genres of cinema during the 60s, and directors like Sergio Corbucci or Sergio Leone They reinvented western cinema. The latter, by the hand of Clint Eastwood directed one of the most important sagas in all of history, the Dollar Trilogy. Your final delivery, The good, the bad and the ugly (1966), in fact, was filmed in numerous locations in Spain.

The film, key in the history of cinema, used many places in Spain as locations, such as Tabernas desert in Almería, La Calahorra (Granada), Hoyo de Manzanares in Madrid and several enclaves of the province of Burgos. To the south of said region of Castilla y León, in the heart of Mirandilla Valley, one of the film’s most special and important settings was hidden for decades, the Sad Hill Cemetery, which today is a pilgrimage destination for many film buffs.

Sad Hill Cemetery in ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

The Sad Hill Cemetery, built in the Mirandilla Valley for ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’. Burgos Tourism

As stated in the Burgos Tourism Portal, Sergio Leone moved between July and August 1966 to this place at the foot of the Peña del Carazo, in the Sierra de la Demanda. There, between the municipalities of Santo Domingo de Silos and Contreras, they fought in the unforgettable final duel Clint Eastwood (the good one), Eli Wallach (the ugly one) and Lee Van Cleef (the bad one). This is not a place in the American Wild West, but rather the heart of Castilla y León.

They built this cemetery exclusively for the movie, but after the end of filming, the hundreds of crosses were left hidden among the vast vegetation of the environment. For decades, this fictional cemetery (capital in the history of cinema) was hidden in the undergrowth, but in 2016 the Sad Hill cultural association restored it to return it to the splendor it had when Clint Eastwood set foot in it.

Sad Hill Cemetery in ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ United Artists

Since its restoration, Sad Hill Cemetery has become a place visited by numerous movie buffs, who long to see with their own eyes one of the most important places in one of the films that have marked the future of the seventh art. Furthermore, a Clint Eastwood silhouette welcomes film lovers who come to contemplate this impressive place in the Mirandilla Valley.





How to Get to Sad Hill Cemetery

To get to Sad Hill Cemetery from the city ​​of Burgos, you must take the E-5 and then take the N-234 at the height of Sarracín. After traveling this road to Barbadillo del Mercado, you just have to go along the road that leads to Contreras, and there face the path that leads to the cemetery. The entire journey takes less than an hour.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world