If we were a less tidy website, we would have used the title ‘from car cleaner to soap picker’, but of course we would never do that. A well-known speedster (whom we will call Mr. Fabrieksnieuw for privacy reasons) has been sentenced by the court to 120 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of two years. The entrepreneur also lost his driver’s license for a year and a half.

According to police, the former Lambo owner was driving between 314 and 318 km/h last March when he flew over a bump and lost control. While he normally works with clay on the outside, the clay probably now took place somewhere else. The polisher spun three hundred meters before coming to a stop. The occupants got out without any scratches, but no shampoo in the world could make the Aventador presentable.

Should the cleaning millionaire go to jail?

The suspended sentence means that the Lamborghini driver will only have to go to jail if he does not comply with the conditions of his sentence. So he has to arrive on time to do the cleaning during his community service hours and he shouldn’t do too much work. According to Broadcasting Brabant the penalty is so high because the judge wants to ‘send a signal to the suspect and to society that this traffic behavior is unacceptable’.