You would of course have seen that there is a well-known BMW 130i on Marktplaats.

You can't hate the BMW 130i. A six-in-line under the hood, rear-wheel drive and practical for everyday use. Of course we at Autoblog are also charmed by this model. Such that a copy was part of the Autoblog Garage for a while.

Our mods, which are now missing

It was the BMW 130i timeshare edition, jointly owned by @michaelras and @wouter. A better love story than Twilight and the best 130i in the Western Hemisphere. That is of course because the 130i has been eagerly tackled. From the cheapest 130i from Marktplaats to a high-end desirable hot hatch. BMW M3 wishbones, a chassis from Cobra Suspension and a lock from Hardeman Motorsport for better sliding.

If you think hey: the 130i looks a bit different than in the Autoblog era, that's right. The buyer stripped the BMW of a number of mods and used them on his own project car. The 130i is now back to factory new, with Bilstein B12 Pro springs as the only mod. This actually made our BMW a kind of donor car, but different.

BMW 130i on Marktplaats: Then buy

Ultimately, the BMW 130i left the warm Autoblog nest. We put the car on Marktplaats and the thing was sold within an hour. Because that's how desirable a BMW 130i is. Especially if we were in it, of course.

If you missed the net at the time, you now have a second chance. The BMW 130i ex-Autoblog is once again on Marktplaats! Moreover, for a competitive price tag, of course we will highlight this cool youngtimer.

The car company where the 130i is for sale has removed the parts from the 130i themselves and installed them on the track tool (also a BMW 130i of course) of the buyer. The ex-Autoblog BMW was subsequently offered for sale again. That's where we are now. In addition to the parts from the blue 130i, the buyer has further improved his own track tool with other mods. Including new engine mounts, new connecting rod bearings, stainless steel Goodridge brake hoses and Ferodo FSF050 brake fluid.

The extremely handsome, freshly run-in and almost completely standard BMW 130i is available on Marktplaats for €9,995. At 243,065, the mileage is barely higher than when we sold the hatchback. In short, continue the legend and buy this 130i. Perhaps Wouter's natural aroma is still hanging somewhere in the glove compartment.

