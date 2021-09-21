Football is a transversal passion, which can embrace several commercial sectors, especially when the target audience is made up of young people. Kids don’t just watch games, they usually play fantasy football or video games, while older kids sometimes use some online betting service in an attempt to center their predictions and forecasts on the world of football. Videogames is a very vast world, but one that has been strongly interested in football and the green rectangle for about forty years. Titles that have tried to propose football simulations have been published in abundance. Nowadays, however, there are two series that are the most popular.

Those who are familiar with gamepads and consoles already know them: we are talking about “FIFA” and “PES”, the two most famous video games of all when it comes to football. Every year, between September and October, a new chapter of EA Sports and Konami products comes out on time, with updated squads and a few more ways. Sometimes the types of commands change as well. In the early 2000s the differences between the two titles were quite evident, especially as regards the graphic aspect and the issue of licenses, which still today means that some teams do not present their real name due to lack of rights.

In recent times the similarities have instead increased, to the point that many gamers who were fond of one title have had no problem switching to the other. In the memory of the most romantic, however, PES seems to occupy a particular place: the game is also known as “Winning Eleven”, according to the original Japanese title still used today in America and curiously spread also in Europe in the early days. “PES” has known several incarnations including “International Superstar Soccer” before Konami reached the result we all know.

Even if it’s not really a football game, you have to consider “Rocket League” as well. To tread the virtual pitch are not virtual athletes, but cars that have to try to push a huge ball into the goal by dint of accelerations. In videogame history, as mentioned, video games on football have been very numerous, so it is not too surprising that in modern times we are witnessing some more original experiments. The green rectangle was also exploited between Super Mario and Sonic The Hedgehog sports games, heroes of platformers. In short, football is seen as a universal language and consequently for software houses it does not clash with other elements of the videogame reality.

Faced with two giants like FIFA and PES it was difficult for other themed series to arise. Those who lived through the 80s might still remember some football titles that did not have a following and had relative luck. Think of the “Nintendo World Cup,” often bundled with Nintendo Entertainment System specimens. Retrogaming enthusiasts or simple collectors are still on the hunt for these games today.