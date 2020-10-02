Highlights: Last year, out of all the fake notes, Rs 2000 was the highest.

This is revealed in the annual report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB)

2000 note was brought after demonetisation in 2016

It was then claimed to have many high security features.

The government implemented demonetization four years ago. One of his motives was to get rid of the problem of fake notes. At that time the government had discontinued 500 and 1000 rupee notes. After this, the government brought a new note of 2000 rupees. But last year, out of all the fake notes, the maximum was Rs 2000. This was revealed in the annual report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

These figures also show that the number of cases of counterfeit notes increased in 2019 as compared to 2018. According to NCRB data, in 2019, fake notes worth Rs 25.39 crore were caught in the country while in 2018 this amount was Rs 17.95 crore.

Most fake currency caught from Karnataka

The government had announced the closure of 500 and 1000 rupee notes on 8 November 2016. After that the government brought a 2000 rupee note. It was then claimed that it has many high security features that cannot be copied. According to the NCRB, in 2019, 90,566 notes of 2000 rupees were caught. The maximum number of 23,599 fake notes of 2000 rupees were caught from Karnataka. 14,494 counterfeit notes were recovered from Gujarat and 13,637 from West Bengal.

RBI did not print even a single note

According to the RBI’s annual report for 2019-20 released on August 25, the central bank did not print a single Rs 2000 note during the last financial year. There has been a decrease in the number of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation in the country. While 3.6 billion notes were in circulation in 2017-18, the number declined to 2.73 billion in 2019-20.

The NCRB report said that 71,817 counterfeit notes of 100 rupees were caught last year. Of these, the maximum 31,671 notes were seized from Delhi. 16,159 notes were caught from Gujarat and 6,129 from Uttar Pradesh.