Christian Bale is one of the most important actors in the film industry and not only for the characters he brought to life throughout his career, but also for the awards he won, such as, for example, two Golden Globes, two SAG awards and an Oscar. However, these recognitions are not all that makes him recognized in the world of cinema, since the transformations that he had to make to fit perfectly with the protagonist of each film were more than hard and challenging in his life.

Overweight, large muscles and extreme thinness are some of the changes he has gone through. Christian bale. Many would find it difficult to carry out such transformations; However, the actor never had any qualms about taking on the role of new characters and leaving his mark on cinema. That is why we will review everything the actor who had the main role in ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’.

Christian Bale’s transformations in the cinema

‘American psycho’

‘American Psycho’ is one of the films that starred Christian Bale, who played Patrick Bateman, a subject who in fiction was a young man from high society whose life does not seem to excite him until he realized that blood It attracted a lot of attention. Therefore, he becomes a serial killer. For this film, Bale had to become a very muscular man.

‘American Psycho’ was released in 2000. Photo: Lions Gate Films

‘The Machinist’

In the film ‘The Machinist’, the actor played Trevor Reznik. For this production, he had to lose around 27 kilos. In the film, the actor weighed 54 kilos, but, in order to fit perfectly into the character, he wanted to be 45 kg. However, he was not allowed due to health issues. In order to become thin, Bale ate only an apple and a can of tuna for several days.

The film 'The Machinist' was released in 2004. Photo: Paramount

‘Batman Begins’

After having achieved extreme thinness, he went to the nutritionist in order to assume a new leading role. The movie ‘Batman Begins’ needed Christian Bale at an ideal weight. However, while it is true that he ended up going overboard, he only had to lose a couple of kilos to fit in with the ‘Dark Knight’.

Christian Bale played Bruce Wayne in ‘Batman’. Photo: Paramount

‘The fighter’

For this film, Bale was taken into account because they were looking for an actor capable of losing weight, and Christian is one of the few figures in the industry who has achieved a notable physical change. Therefore, five years later he lost weight again. The effort led to him winning that year’s Oscar award.

‘The fighter’ premiered in 2010. Photo: Relativity Media

‘The vice of power’

This is one of the last Christian Bale films with a major physical change. For the recordings of the film, Bale had to gain weight and thus play Dick Cheney, an American bureaucrat who will become the president of the United States.