Summer doesn’t want to say goodbye while autumn is already knocking. Germany is facing turbulent weather in October.

Kassel – Germany has to be prepared for extreme weather differences. After record temperatures were recorded in September – a Expert spoke of a “heat wave of historic proportions” – he wants to Summer not quite saying goodbye even in October. While it is expected to be well over 20 degrees in some regions, autumn is already arriving in other places. Temperatures below 20 degrees, rain and wind herald the end of late summer here.

Differences in the weather in Germany can already be felt at the weekend

The crazy weather carousel is already noticeable on Saturday (October 7th): clouds and cooler temperatures of up to a maximum of 16 degrees still dominate in the north and northeast, the weather portal predicts Weather.de. A strong wind with stormy gusts is also possible. In the south and southwest, however, it is much friendlier, with lots of sunshine and temperatures of up to 25 degrees.

Sunshine and summer temperatures or wet autumn weather with squalls and thunderstorms? October has both in store. © Montage: dpa/Franziska Spiecker

The weather differences will be even more noticeable on Sunday (October 8th): up to 26 degrees are possible in the southwest of the country, while clouds will gather in the middle of the country and cause showers in the east. In the north it will be a maximum of 14 degrees. Occasional rainfall must also be expected here. According to weather expert Kathy Schrey from wetter.net but it remains mostly dry.

Weather in Germany: Golden October is also coming to the north

But the north can also look forward to a golden October – at least for a short time. While Monday (October 9th) and Tuesday (October 10th) remain uncertain in terms of weather, temperatures of 20 degrees and more are possible in the north on Wednesday (October 11th). In the south they even climb to a midsummer temperature of 28 degrees. “It will be the most extreme temperatures for this time of year,” explains a weather expert from Weather.de.

Saturday, October 7, 2023 between 16 and 25 degrees Sunday, October 8, 2023 between 16 and 26 degrees Monday, October 9, 2023 between 14 and 27 degrees Tuesday, October 10, 2023 between 14 and 28 degrees Wednesday, October 11, 2023 between 20 and 28 degrees Thursday, October 12, 2023 between 16 and 26 degrees Friday, October 13, 2023 between 15 and 22 degrees Sources: Wetter.net and The German Weather Service (DWD)

From mid-October at the latest, the weather changes significantly across Germany

It seems after Wednesday Autumn but then finally to replace the summer. The temperatures are plummeting and there is a threat of showers, storms and thunderstorms. Also the Graphics from the JRC (Global Forecast System), the US National Weather Service’s global weather forecast model, show clearly: the rest of October will be wet. However, there are still “really big uncertainties” in the forecast, points out the weather expert von Weather.de out.

A look into the The 100-year calendar already gives an insight into the upcoming winter. Following on from autumn, the weather could also remain changeable in the winter months. (tt)