To be a good conqueror, you have to leave behind your fears, complexes, doubts and shame in your suitcase. “We seek truth. This program is not only made for elite athletes. We all fit, from a housewife who wants to live the experience of her life to the young man who, for other reasons, also wants to get out of his routine, “says the journalist Patxi Alonso, the brain behind ‘El conquistador del fin in the world’, the great success of Basque public television (ETB) which, nineteen years after its premiere, continues to be a social phenomenon in the Basque Country, with an audience share of around 24.4% in its current season .

Now, the format originated by the production company Hostoil (The Mediapro Studio) faces an important challenge: making the leap to national television with TVE and winning over the Spanish public. The recipe, as explained by the creator and executive producer of the program, is to be faithful to the original format that was born in 2005. «We do not start from scratch, but from nineteen years of experience at ETB. We know which things have been liked and which less. It is a very elaborate program that has a lot of cooking and hours behind it”, explains Alonso, who, however, stresses that “the essence and spirit of ‘El conquistador’ will continue in the national version of the ‘reality'”. “We would have preferred not to, however tempting the offer, rather than betray the values ​​of the contest,” he adds.

There are reasons to trust a format that is experiencing its best moment on Basque public television. «We are going to continue doing it at ETB. The audience is constantly rejuvenated and reinvented. Everything indicates that he will have a long life in Euskadi », he points out. The audience numbers are from another television era in which there was not so much fragmentation of content, especially among the youngest and their follow-up in digital consumption.

Health is iron and RTVE saw options to replicate the success. It is a “high impact” social phenomenon, according to Patxi Alonso. «In the courtyards of the schools of the Basque Country, the ‘conquis’ tests are played. Everybody knows what it is. Transferring this to the rest of Spain is going to be a very big challenge, but we are in them », he advances. «We are convinced that we have enough weapons to offer a great product. And then we’ll see, because no one has a magic wand. TVE has turned to us”, he adds about this space presented by Julián Iantzi.

But why has it taken so long for a contest like this to make the leap to national television? “It is the million-dollar question for us,” answers Alonso, for whom ‘El conquistador’ is a “it is a very complicated format, not only to carry out and produce, but also to bet on.” “There is a lot of truth and the level of demand is very high for everyone, including contestants, workers and directors,” reveals the executive producer, who advances that The Mediapro Studio is working on expanding the contest in other international markets.

100,000 euro prize



Filmed in paradisiacal but inhospitable places that put the contestants’ physical and mental strength to the test, ‘El conquistador’ is considered the toughest ‘reality’ show on television today. Three teams face extreme weather and wild fauna and flora. In these difficult conditions, the participants must overcome tough tests while demonstrating that they know how to live together, collaborate and compete at the same time. In the TVE version, the program team will travel to the wild places of the Caribbean, where they will remain for the four weeks that the contest will last for recording, which will end with a winner who will receive a prize of 100,000 euros.

The contest has just started the call for participants through the RTVE website and, later, it will carry out face-to-face castings in the most prominent cities in the country. The only requirements: be of legal age, have an adventurous spirit and be willing to surpass yourself in the environmental conditions where the tests take place, which demand both resistance and physical ability, as well as mental strength and sportsmanship. «The participants tell us that it has been the experience of their lives, the most extreme but the one that has contributed the most to them in all fields. It is an extreme and unique challenge, which implies a before and after in your life and personal development. Most want to return to the ‘conquis’ and it is paradoxical, but it defines very well what the experience is”, adds Patxi Alonso.