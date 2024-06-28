Without a handshake, this is how the event started US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The above was a sign of the confrontations that would take place minutes later.

This was the first face to face of the candidates seeking to reach the White House. On the one hand, the Democrat and current President Biden wants to continue in power, while the Republican Trump also plans to return to Washington.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Photo:Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP Share

These were the most explosive phrases of the debate broadcast by the network cnn:

‘We are a third world country’: Trump

Trump questioned, once again, the Biden Government: “We are a third world country. The damage that has been done to this country is a shame. What this man has done is absolutely criminal.”

Regarding the issue of migration, He criticized his opponent for changing policies and not tightening measures on the border with Mexico.

“Murderers are entering our country. We have more terrorists entering the country,” he insisted.

‘He separated babies from their mothers. ‘He put them in cages’: Biden

Biden said that when he assumed the presidency, after Trump left office, he found “chaos.”

“He didn’t do anything when he was president. I’m the only president who hasn’t had troops dying around the world like he did,” he said.

Besides, She said Trump’s immigration policies were breaking up families: “He separated babies from their mothers. He put them in cages.”

Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Photo:Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Share

‘He’s weak’: Trump

On international policy, the former president lashed out at Biden’s actions in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Gaza. He accused him of refusing to help Israel “finish the job” against the Islamist group Hamas.

“He has become like a Palestinian. They don’t like him because he is a very bad Palestinian. He is weak,” he said.

‘You’re a loser’: Biden

When talking about veterans, Biden accused Trump of mocking the military and calling them “losers.” “My son was not a fool or a loser. You’re the fool. You’re the loser,” he said, referring to Beau Biden, the son of the deceased president.

‘It will lead us to the third world war’: Trump

The Republican said that if Biden “was a great president,” he would not be in the presidential race.“Their policies are so horrible. It’s crazy. It’s going to lead us to the third world war, closer than you imagine.”

Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Photo:Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Share

‘Convicted felon’: Biden

The president and candidate referred to Trump’s conviction for the Stormy Daniels case: “The only person who is a convicted felon is the man I’m looking at right now on stage.”

In another section of the debate, he said that Trump had “the morals of a pervert,”

‘I took two cognitive tests, Biden hasn’t taken any’: Trump

The former president challenged his opponent to undergo some exams: “I took two cognitive tests, we made them public. Biden has not taken any, I would like to see him do it. An easy one, I couldn’t even handle the first five questions.”

‘He has no sense of what democracy is’: Biden

“This guy has no sense of what American democracy is,” said President Biden and anticipated that Trump has “a whole range of judicial problems” to face.

“I don’t know what the courts will do, but I do know that he has a real problem,” he said.

