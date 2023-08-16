The work has been done with time. It has taken more than 20 years to give shape to the idea of ​​building, in this case burying it underground and making it invisible from the surface, a new winery in Peralada. It was the dream of Javier Suqué Mateu, the president of the Peralada group. When he started working in the family business, in the mid-1980s, he already thought that in the future he would like to set up a winery in what had been the Peralada Castle farm, designed in 1941 by Adolf Florensa, the promoter of the reform of the old town of Barcelona that began in the twenties. The illusion has been fulfilled.

The new winery has been inaugurated this year, coinciding with the centenary of the business project of the Suqué Mateu family. It is in the Peralada complex, with which the Empordà territory has been valued, through different disciplines, such as culture —an anthology is the Summer Festival that has been held since 1987 in the castle gardens—, restoration — It has a restaurant with a Michelin star, where its manager, Toni Gerez, also received in the last edition the first prize in the history of the aforementioned French guide for room service in Spain and Portugal—, the hotel industry, — since it houses a luxury hotel with a spa-, sports, -since it houses an 18-hole golf course and 6,070 square meters- and wine production.

The new Perelada winery, conceived not to show off, but to make great wines and to extol the DO Empordà, has been designed by RCR Arquitectes, winners of the Pritzker 2017. It is the first winery in Europe with a LEED GOLD sustainability certificate, which accredits the high energy eco-efficiency standards that its facilities meet in their construction, operation and maintenance.

The works have lasted three years, endowed with an investment of 46 million euros, according to sources from the winery. This figure probably makes it the wine project with the largest economic scope in Spain, when compared with the investment figures of other wineries. For example, Vega Sicilia will invest 20 million euros in the construction of Deiva, the new winery that it will build in Crecente, in the Rías Baixas (Galicia), and whose first vintage will be released in 2025. The Marqués de Murrieta winery invested 30 million euros in a profound reform of the winery by rebuilding the castle of Ygay, reopened in 2014, and renovating in 2021 the productive area for the production and aging of wines.

hisao suzuki

No resources have been spared to carry out an environmental design that will integrate smoothly and respectfully into the environment. “We are writing a new chapter in the history of this land, which our family has been investing in for three generations and where wines have been made since the Middle Ages,” says Javier Suqué. “It is one of the most interesting European wine projects of the last decade and crystallizes the founding vocation of our company to make great wines, as well as our conviction to evolve thanks to experimentation and innovation.”

The dissemination of wine culture linked to the landscape is another of the fundamental axes of the new construction, focused on wine tourism, tastings, exclusive visits and a comprehensive leisure offer. During the visit to the winery you can contemplate, as if it were a pictorial work, the variety of soils and the richness of landscapes, as well as the slate slopes, sandy valleys, sediments of fluvial origin, lands rich in silt and clay and gravel soils, which generate the necessary contrasts so that grapes of abundant nuances are obtained in the 150 hectares of Perelada vineyards. For this reason, the new winery incorporates 188 vinification tanks of different sizes, allowing the elaborations of the different plots to be separated and giving them the prominence that each of them deserves.

Cement foudres inside the space for the most special wines, an image provided by the Perelada Winery. hisao suzuki

It also incorporates a unique space for the most special wines in the area known as the Temple. In an almost mystical environment dedicated to creativity, it gives rise to the creation of identity wines, such as the iconic Finca Garbet, the flagship Gran Claustro collection, special reserves and the so-called Ex Ex (Exceptional Experiences), which are the result of winery research programs. The Temple has concrete fermentation tanks, oak foudres and 300-litre barrels for special aging. “In Perelada we already made excellent wines, but the new winery is designed to create extraordinary wines, each one with its own personality and the ability to go further, to excite, since we have all the means to get where we want to go.” ”, explains the chief oenologist, Delfí Sanahuja, with 30 vintages within the winery group.

The bowels of the winery silence the visitor. It has its own personality. It is not similar to any other. “This place deserved a silent, timeless architectural intervention with the least possible impact.” These are the words of Rafael Aranda, architect and head of the RCR Arquitectes studio, which also includes Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta, who highlights the purity of its architecture based on respect for the pre-existing landscape and prioritizing the emotional and experiential aspect. of the resulting space. There have been two decades of conversations between the Suqué Mateu and RCR. “From an architectural point of view, we have always imagined a winery of timeless beauty that would combine the heritage of many centuries of history with the wine avant-garde. And that he did it thinking that our visitors could live a unique experience”, admits Suqué.

Interior of the winery, designed by the RCR architecture studio, in an image provided by the Perelada Winery. hisao suzuki

To accentuate the uniqueness of the terrain, the new volume is half buried, taking advantage of the unevenness. It maintains a discreet appearance, without artifice or facade. “The winery raises a moving floor on the ground through the formalization in strips and is understood as a volume linked to its topography, remaining fully integrated and moving away from the conventional idea of ​​a building”, details Aranda, who highlights the totally diaphanous interior space in response to the architectural challenge of the absence of pillars in the large spaces of the building. The architects only conceived the work out of respect for the land.

The winery is open to visits. There is an offer that includes entry with a snack in the Celler 1923 space, based on a table of sausages from the area, a table of cheeses selected by the head waiter of Castell de Peralada, Toni Gerez, a gazpacho, a salad and a glass of wine. The price is 46 euros. The price of the activities separately are: visit to the winery, 25 euros, and 35 euros for the Pica Pica Celler 1923.