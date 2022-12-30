The most expensive Volkswagen sold in the Netherlands in 2022? Then you quickly think of a Touareg, perhaps a fast R version (not to be confused with the R-Line, the dream of every lease driver) that came in via gray import. No, the most expensive Volkswagen is a less obvious option, but one with a 2.0 TDI with over 200 hp.

The most expensive Volkswagen of 2022 is a Multivan, so a Transporter with seats in the back. This is still the T5 model, not the new Multivan T6. According to the registration data, it is a blue one, the photos above are for reference only.

What did the most expensive Volkswagen sold in 2022 cost?

According to the RDW, the list price of this Volkswagen bus is no less than 146,411 euros. Just under 40,000 euros went to the tax authorities in the form of BPM. In addition, we have to say that it has been registered abroad for a short time, so it may have been bought with the head off.

The second most expensive? That is a Volkswagen California of 140,601 euros, also a Transporter, but as a camper. Numbers three and four are again respectively a Multivan and a California. Only number five is a Touareg with a diesel engine.