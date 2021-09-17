Ahmed and his father consider himself among the first people to cultivate aloe vera in Egypt; His father owned his own farm.

In the early 1990s the Internet was not available; And because he was practicing archery within the Egyptian team, his frequent travels abroad made him bring cactus seeds from those countries, in addition to searching in books about their types, and he became more and more in-depth about them.

He jokes, “When people travel, they fill their bags with gifts, but I fill them with plants.

In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, he indicated that he began to teach people how to take care of aloe vera.

He stressed that the aloe vera plant bears high temperatures, lack of water, and difficult environmental conditions, in addition to less effort and care.

its types

And about the types of cacti that Hilal owns on his farm; He added, “Around the world there are between 10 to 12 thousand species, while in Egypt we have from 5 to 6 thousand species,” explaining that he collected them over a period of 38 years.

And he added: Aloe vera is divided into two types, thistles and succulents, the thorns: the most important families in it are the Aloe family, among which is the Aloe vera type, which includes nearly 300 species, the Agivat family, a family that has 150 species in Egypt, and the Cirrus type, which is also varieties.

As for his most expensive prices; The most expensive price, he said, is 300,000 Egyptian pounds; Noting that the reason for its high price is that there are one or two pieces of it all over Egypt.

He added, “In the world there are these species in reserves in large quantities, but you cannot get their own seeds, and all of them are from America.”

He commented: “I am an amateur, I must get a seed,” noting that the quality of the cactus that reaches 150 years of age increases only one meter in length every 30 years, which explains its scarcity.

Open new markets

As for the assembly method; He explained that in the past, they were collected in the early nineties and late eighties of the last century from villas that had a threat and their location was real estate,” noting that his father was dealing with “brokers” to obtain these rare species.

He pointed out that the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture provides exhibitions, markets, services, and fertilizers, in addition to export certificates, stressing that this year he is preparing to open an external market for his farm in Saudi Arabia, noting that opening new markets is better than exporting.

He confirmed that he also has cooperation with the students of the Egyptian College of Pharmacy to extract effective compounds and active substances in real estate.

He stressed that people can easily grow it in their home because caring for it is less than any other plant; It gives an aesthetic view of the house.

its uses

He explained that aloe vera has many uses; For example, the prickly pear, and in every country in the world has its own fruit that is extracted from the cactus, such as the “dragon fruit” in Southeast Asia, which is found in Egypt, but its cost is high.

“There is also the most expensive flax extracted from aloe vera,” referring to its presence in Egypt, but it is an ornamental plant and is called “Agave Sicilian.”

According to Hilal; The number of amateurs in Egypt does not exceed 1,500 people, and compared to the population, it is very small, in contrast to a country such as Thailand, which has 3 million amateurs.

the countries

According to Helal, the most powerful country in aloe vera cultivation is Southeast Asia, Japan, and in Europe Germany, and a group of amateurs in Eastern Europe, and in Africa Egypt and South Africa, and there is a farm owned by people from Spain in Morocco that produces aloe vera and then sends it to Spain.