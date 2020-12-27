Analysts from the travel planning service OneTwoTrip have found out how much the most expensive air and rail tickets cost for travel on New Year’s holidays.

Thus, the cost of the most expensive flight from Moscow to Dubai and back was 216.8 thousand rubles. It was followed by a flight from Khabarovsk to Moscow and back – 203 thousand rubles, and the top three was a plane ticket from Vladivostok to the Russian capital and back – 178.1 thousand rubles.

The most expensive train journey was the Moscow – Irkutsk route, which cost 26.6 thousand rubles. In second place are train tickets from St. Petersburg to Moscow – 19.8 thousand rubles, and in third – a train from Moscow to Sochi for 18.3 thousand rubles. RT Sunday, December 27th.

Earlier, analysts of the service found out where the Russians most often went inside the country this year. So, by plane, residents of Russia most often flew to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.