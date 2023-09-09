We all know about the economic power of the teams from the Sultana del Norte, in the case of Club de Fútbol Monterrey it is always among the clubs with the most expensive squad in Mexican soccer and currently it has become the most expensive payroll, surpassed by America club.
A few weeks ago, the Azulcrema team was the most expensive team in Aztec football, however, the Gang’s board of directors did not sit idle and sought to reinforce its squad as they do practically every semester and did so with two renowned elements from of European football, from the same country and even city: the Spanish Sergio Canales and the mexican Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona.
Sergio Canales He monopolized the Mexican soccer transfer market, a true bombshell that came at its best, leaving behind the team of his loves, Real Betis Balompié, and settled in the north of the country.
The Iberian offensive player became the second most expensive signing for Mexico, with €15 million that is placed in your quote; does not exceed 17 million from French Florian Thauvinwhen the Frenchman arrived at Tigres UANL in mid-2021.
already with channels In the albiazul squad, the Gang remained below the cream-blue team in terms of market value. Were €5.1 million what the Eagles had above the royals, according to data from the site specialized in transfers transfer markt.
And it is that the total value of the Rayados squad was 80.1 and that of America 85.2 million euros, but Monterrey gave the surprise of repatriating the prodigal son after a decade in Europe, Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, for what with his arrival the royals came to be worth €88.1 million.
Chivas, for its part, is in third place, but well below the first two, Rayados and América, since it has value of €69.7 million; the same happens with the regal neighbor Tigres UANL that only boasts the cost of €67.6 million, thus being in fourth place. of the list.
The other two teams called “big” are below: Cruz Azul with €49.5 million is seventh and Pumas is in 12th place with €32.35 million.
