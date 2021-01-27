Sony has named the cost of the flagship Xperia Pro. Relevant information appeared on website companies.

The device was presented back in February 2020 along with the flagship Xperia 1 II, but the company has postponed its arrival on the market until the winter of 2021. Xperia Pro is the most expensive smartphone of the Japanese company at the moment, its cost is $ 2,500, or about 184 thousand rubles. The phone can only be purchased in the United States.

The device has a 6.5-inch OLED screen with 4K resolution and HDR support. The device received the Snapdragon 865 processor, which was the flagship chip in early 2020. The device has 12 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of internal memory. On the back of the Xperia Pro is a triple camera with 12MP lenses each, and on the front is an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device is designed for professional video content creators. Using the HDMI port, the gadget can be used as an external monitor of a video camera, support for the 5G mmWave standard allows transferring large amounts of data with minimal delay. The Xperia Pro also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP68 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, Android 10.

Earlier, network insiders said that Sony intends to launch a competitor to the iPhone 12 mini. The new device will receive a compact 5.5-inch display, dual camera, headphone jack. The device is expected to be released in February.