These have been the signings most expensive throughout all time in women’s football:
Four. Ramona Bachmann – Wolfsburg
His signing occurred in 2015. Bachmann, a Swiss forward, played for FC Rosengard in Sweden and since that summer became the most expensive acquisition in the history of the women’s Bundesliga. 95,000 Wolfsburg, the great power of Germany, paid the Swedish club. Now he plays for Paris Saint Germain.
3. Damaris Egurrola – Lyon
In the case of Damaris, she is the most expensive Spanish player in history. Olympique de Lyon, one of the major powers in women’s football, paid in January 2021 no less than 100,000 to take her away from Everton.
two. Sam Kerr – Chelsea
The London outfit has been sparing no expense for a couple of years, at least in its women’s section. In 2019 they signed one of the best forwards in the world, Sam Kerr, from the Chicago Red Star of the American league. In total they paid 300,000 euros for a player who had won 5 Golden Boots between the United States and Australia
1. Pernille Harder – Chelsea
It was at the beginning of last season. Chelsea once again broke the record for the most expensive acquisition in football history, paying Wolfsburg 350,000 euros for Pernille Harder. She has been a key player in the great blue season, where they have reached the Champions League final against Barcelona (4-0)
