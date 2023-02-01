The Premier League is the most powerful and most watched league in the world, but many specialists also point it out as the best and most competitive of all elite football tournaments, so this is a plus when it comes to acquiring players through a transfer. This league has a pricing system that is agreed upon based on performance on the leaderboard. This allows clubs to have a huge amount of money to reinforce their teams and even mid-table clubs manage to get the services of elite players.
Based on this economic and sporting growth, the Premier League has managed to transcend borders and become a name in this wonderful sport. Generally, the big transfers are for great players who arrive with great expectations but not all of them came to meet them.
Here we present the ideal eleven of the most valuable signings in the history of the Premier League:
He started his career in a good way but different costly mistakes ended up relieving him from the substitute bench. Now, due to Mendy’s injury, he has recovered some continuity and level with the London team.
Key in Leicester who was one of the revelations of the Premier League last season and his high level earned him the transfer to the Blues.
His signing surprised many but without a doubt it was key for Liverpool to compete again both at a local and continental level.
He shone at Leicester and decided to go to Manchester United where he has not been able to be at his best level and was even part of many of the memes regarding the bad present of the Red Devils.
The left back was close to being a new Manchester City player but Chelsea appeared and kept his services. He has not been able to establish himself in the blue starting eleven completely.
The best young player of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will play for Chelsea after spending only 5 months at Benfica. The Blues closed the millionaire signing of him around the last hour of the January 2023 market.
He went to Juventus on a free transfer but returned to Old Trafford for this impressive sum. He made a brilliant start to his second spell in England but couldn’t keep up.
After shining with Aston Villa, the club he loved and which trained him as a player, he decided to make the leap to Pep Guardiola’s team in which he has altered good and bad.
It was the novel of the transfer market at the start of the 2022/23 season. Ajax tried to keep him but the Red Devils convinced the Dutch and kept the skilful Brazilian winger.
He arrived at the Blues (for his second stage) after being the top scorer and figure in Serie A with Inter Milan. He did not have the best performance nor did he score the expected goals and returned with the Neroazurro on loan.
The Ukrainian arrived at the blue club in London in the last transfer market after having won the fight against Arsenal for his signature. He stands out for his elusiveness and speed with the ball at his feet.
