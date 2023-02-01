Although there is nothing as exciting as football itself, the transfer markets have that special seasoning and not to mention when you reach the final stretch of the closing, with strong transfers at the last moment, as happened at the beginning of 2023 with Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Chelsea.
The Argentinian made history by getting among the most expensive signings in football history. Next, we’ll go over the updated list.
After a horrible season with the departure of Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid made the biggest investment in its history in the summer of 2019. 320 million was spent and the one chosen to replace the Portuguese was Eden Hazard. At the time he was one of the top 5 footballers in the world, having performed better than ever at Chelsea and the Belgian national team. That is why the 115 million that were paid for him seemed reasonable. However, since his arrival everything has turned upside down.
His departure in 2018 from Real Madrid was somewhat traumatic, although at least he left a good amount in the coffers of the white club. 117 million Juventus paid for him. Although he did not end up performing as expected from a star of his stature, he was not surprised by the figure. He today he is in Saudi Arabia.
Seven years shining at Aston Villa made Grealish become one of the most coveted players on the planet. The English attacking midfielder dazzled everyone with his high level and convinced Manchester City to pay 117.5 million euros for his signing.
Barcelona wanted to complete the dream trident that they had had at the time with Messi, Suárez and Neymar. For this reason, in the summer of 2019 they signed one of the best players in the league. 120 million euros were paid for Griezmann by Atlético de Madrid, a direct rival. A movement that did not go down well with the rojiblanca parish, although it later ended up coming back.
On January 31, 2023, Enzo Fernández fulfilled another of his dreams: being signed by a Premier League team. The world champion arrives from Benfica and is also the transfer of the most expensive Argentine footballer in history.
With the money that Barcelona had just paid for Griezmann, Atlético de Madrid did not hesitate. He bet very strongly on a 19-year-old boy who stood out in a Benfica league champion in Portugal. 127 million paid for Joao Félix. He did not perform as expected and today he is at Chelsea.
The Brazilian had all the ballots to end up costing up to 160 million. However, due to an injury, a series of variables will not be met and that will be money that Barcelona will save. In January 2018 they paid 135 ‘kilos’ to Liverpool, in the search for Neymar’s heir and with the money that the carioca had left with his departure in summer.
After the sale of Neymar, the first substitute that Barcelona sought for its former player was Dembelé. 135 million has ended up costing due to a series of variables, although in their day the Catalans paid 115 to Borussia Dortmund.
Mbappé was the fashionable player in Europe in the summer of 2017, when he had shone with Monaco and had made them the Ligue 1 champion and had taken them to the Champions League semifinals. What did Paris Saint Germain, the main rival of those from the Principality in France, do? File it. They paid 180 million for it, which is crazy for an 18-year-old boy… which was just amazing.
In the same summer that Paris Saint Germain signed Mbappé, he had previously thrown the house out of the window with Neymar. He paid the clause of 222 million euros that the Brazilian had in Barcelona, in one of the great media ‘booms’ in the history of the market. It was in 2017 and today both are still the two great figures of the club, along with a certain Lionel Messi.
