It was a long time ago and there are Betics who do not remember it, but last year 45 years were completed from which until then it became the most expensive signing in the history of Real Betis. He was Portuguese, the first of the neighboring country, responded to the name … of Antonio Luis Alves Ribeiro Oliveiracame from being the star of Porto to his 27 springs and gathered in his presentation five thousand people in Villamarín who wanted to know why 48 million of the old pesetas were worth. The expectation was not trivial to receive the ‘ISCO’ of Portugal when the Mediapunta position did not have that denomination of origin. A three -year contract was waiting for who had been the great signing of summer that would be presented in the Antepalco del Benito Villamarín on July 21, 1979. Manolo Rodríguez says as a specialist in the club’s history that Betis took more than 70 years without alignment to a single Portuguese, and two consecutive way two: he and the striker Francisco Vital, who was the one who happened. Those who treated it at that time say that the Saudade He made a dent in the avatars of his nostalgia and that is why he did not succeed in Betis, even if he trained two decades later. Therefore and because there was a Cardeñosa Julio to whom no one argued a hiatus.

That season, the 1979-80, Betis was under the presidency of the lawyer Juan Mauduit, with which he returned to first after a year in second, where he was third and ascended. As soon as two years had passed since the first Cup of the King of Verdiblanca history, that of 1977. So the club was committed to León Lasa to hire two big names of that football from the seventies, almost eighty: one was one Enrique Morán, from Sporting de Gijónfor 30 million pesetas, and by 48 he made Oliveira, of whom the Verdiblancos will have more recent their ephemeral step as coach. More interesting was undoubtedly the journey as a footballer of Oliveira for his difficult context, because in all this time he has never appeared with a Spanish medium and because he knows that he will have the heart divided between Betis and Vitoria, rival this Thursday at the Conference League for a place in the quarterfinals.

On the left, Oliveira with a ball and the Betis shirt on the day of his presentation, in 1979; To the right, as coach in the Vitoria de Guimaraes about ten years later



«I have very special memories of Betis. It was an intense and enriching experience, since I left Porto, a club in which I was already established, towards A new reality in Seville. The affection of the Betics, the atmosphere of the Benito Villamarín stadium and the passion for football in the city ”was remarkable, recalls this newspaper El Porto, already retired from the technical direction in which he came to direct the Portuguese soccer team both in a World Cup and in a Eurocup. Admits the former Verdiblanco player to get from his land, where he was well known, a newly promoted as that team was a challenging decision, especially because Luis Aragonés wanted him to go to Atlético de Madrid, but I saw Betis as an opportunity to grow and live a different experience in Spanish football. In addition, there was a great interest on the part of the club and the sports and economic proposal was interesting, ”reveals the one who was midfielder. I knew at that time that the price that was paid should be rewarded IPSO FACTO On the pitch: «I was aware of the magnitude of the transfer and of the expectations it generated. This also brought a greater responsibility to respond in the field ». And he did so in his debut, where he scored his only goal with Betis, which was against Rayo Vallecano: «It was a special moment; Marking in my debut was a great joy. Adapting to Spanish football took time, but starting like this was very positive, ”he says, while referring to a” serious injury to the selection “that he delayed, or so says, his confirmation.

What happened later and why the Betics barely received everything that was invested for him? Because Julio Cardeñosa It came from putting that wonderful pass for some time that classified Spain to the 1978 World Cup, nothing less, no matter how much it failed in that fateful played against Brazil. The ‘Skinny’ was one of the leaders of an entire country, also in the next Eurocup, and almost left Barcelona that same year. So the explosion of Valladolid interior talent transversely affected Oliveira’s adaptation in Heliopolis. He defends him himself: «Cardeñosa was a player with a lot of talent, with vision of play and refined technique. Had a great decision -making and was very respected within the club. Naturally influenced the minutes of other players. But football is like that, competition is part of the group, ”he says. He could only start in six days of the championship, with common fluctuations in these leaders and playing at times, until he requested to be expatriated to his country to return to Porto. Hence the arrival of striker Francisco Vital was unlocked. They were the first two Portuguese to defend the elastic Verdiblanca. Then Oliveira passed through the ranks of his Native Peñafiel (1980-81), Sporting de Lisbon (1981-85) and Marítimo (1985-86), where he hung his boots at 34. Betis was his only ‘love’ away from his house, and extended his career as a footballer of the absolute selection nine years.



“Vitoria has grown a lot”

The less curious is the professional and personal parallelism among the aforementioned Luis Aragonés and Oliveira himself, since in 1998, twenty years after the Portuguese has directed a couple of seasons to the Vitoria de Guimaraes, he would come to replace the Legend of Atlético after having resigned this one a few days before. Although that also did not work and it barely lasted less than a month in the position for disagreements with the management body of the club: «Returning as a coach was a different and challenging experience. The problem was no longer cardinal; The problem was Lopera. Betis had greater ambitions and I tried to contribute as much as possible within the possibilities of that moment ».

The former Portuguese former coach is praised without repairs the evolution of a Vitoria that will seek to make things difficult for Betis in Seville: «It has always been an exciting club, with a fervent hobby and its own identity. At the time I trained it, it was already a competitive club in Portugal, but with less structure than the one it has today. Currently, Vitoria has grown a lot in terms of infrastructure and organization, maintaining its competitive essence and ambition, ”he says. It still trusts Oliveira that Betis has no major problem to leave A good result with which to travel to Portugal Next week: «It will be a balanced and disputed match. They are two competitive teams, with different styles, but both with a lot of quality. The condition of playing at home can be a differentiator for Betis, but Vitoria also has the capacity to surprise, ”he says.