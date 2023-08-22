The Russian salad is, together with the potato omelette, one of the emblematic tapas of Spanish bars, which in the Region of Murcia reaches a higher level with its display of sailors, sailors and bicycles. But the flagship of the tapas on the Murcian terraces, a recurring dish in many homes, is going through the roof and this year we are on our way to paying for the most expensive Russian salad in history.

Just compare the prices of what a Russian salad cost in 2019 and what it costs now. Before the pandemic, making salad at home for four people cost less than 14 euros. Now it is close to 20. The rise in the price of oil, which has doubled in the last year and will increase, has made a dent in this recurring and easy-to-make first course.

Araceli explains it, a woman from Murcia who had the salad as “an inexpensive dish” that she has put first on her family’s usual menu.

«It has always been an easy dish to make and cheap, very economical, but for some time now, making the salad costs me much more than it did before. The ingredients with which it is made: mayonnaise, tuna, eggs, variants, olives, have risen in price. That salad so helpful that it solved the first course of many of my tables, because it has become a slightly more expensive item, “he explains to LA VERDAD.

The eggs are essential to make the salad and in the last 12 months they have gone from 0.16 euros per unit to 0.19 in the Region. The oil is 6.45 euros, the white brand olive and over 8.00 euros the extra virgin. In addition, the potato costs 1.00 euros per kilo, on average, compared to the 0.87 euros it cost a year ago. And the uphill does not end here. The star ingredient, tuna, costs 10.40 euros per kilo (above the national average, 10.24 euros) and last year it cost 8.35 euros.

Brígida, like everyone else, notes the increase in the cost of the raw material to make the salad. «Man, of course», she says without hesitation when she is asked if she has noticed that the salad is more expensive today.

«Before I bought XL eggs and they did not reach 3.00 euros, now they cost 3.25. Tuna batches are up 20%. The potato is much more expensive. It did not reach the euro, the kilo, and now it costs one and a bit. Oil has also gone up. If you make it at home, add more tuna. In the bars they put variants and potatoes. They get a lot out of it and take advantage of the situation.”

Transforming the salad into a seafood salad was already expensive last year, but the price adjustment is noticeable now. The anchovy is paid at 28.86 euros per kilo (above the 25.38 of the national average) and in 2022 it was at 30.04.

The donut, for its part, drags the rise in the price of flour to 3.46 euros per kilo compared to 2.93 that it cost last year, according to statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture, which show a decrease in food consumption in the Region from one year to the next, which goes hand in hand with the increase in spending per kilo consumed.

Thus, for example, in February 2022 the Ministry registered in the Region of Murcia a per capita consumption of 49.92 euros of food with an average price per kilo or per liter of 2.49 euros and per capita expenditure of 124.49 euro.

In February of this year (latest data available) per capita food consumption was 44.36 kilos with an average price of 2.89 euros/kilo and per capita spending of 128.18 euros.

These numbers reflect a drop in food consumption in the Region, coupled with a rise in the average price of what we pay for each kilo or liter consumed.

What has always been a popular tapa could, in this inflationary context, become a luxury. It happened to Manuel, who paid 3.00 euros for the seafood in a bar in Algezares, without the beer included in the price.

Entrepreneurs hold on



José María Rubiales, president of the Association of Cafes, Bars and Related Products of the Region of Murcia, part of HoyTú, the Regional Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs, acknowledges that the price of seafood, like all products in recent years, the cost has gone up a lot. And he mentions something that is fundamental: the donut, a product that drags down the increase in the price of cereals. In this way, it has gone from barely having “meaning”, to attracting the attention of those who have it among their usual covers.



«The salad has doubled in value in the last three years and the anchovy, the same. There have been many fishing restrictions in recent years. If we add to this all the energy costs and the repeated increases in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage, it gives us a sale price that would have to triple or quadruple the sale prices of four years ago, “explains the manager of the Andalusian Parliament.

But that has not happened, although it is true that sales prices have risen, but “the employer is the one who is enduring all this increase in costs,” concludes Rubiales.