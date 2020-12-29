AS Monaco midfielder Alexander Golovin topped the ranking of the most expensive Russian footballers. This is reported on the Transfermarkt.de portal.

The transfer cost of the 24-year-old midfielder is estimated at 20 million euros. The second and third places were shared by the midfielder of the Italian Atalanta Alexey Miranchuk and the CSKA defender Mario Fernandez. They cost 18 million each. Krasnodar goalkeeper Matvey Safonov (15 million) was in fourth place. The fifth place in the ranking was taken by Lokomotiv midfielder Anton Miranchuk (14 million).

In addition to the overall rating, the portal compiled a list of the most expensive Russian footballers born not earlier than 1998 It was headed by Safonov, CSKA forward Fedor Chalov (12 million euros) took second place, and Spartak goalkeeper Alexander Maksimenko (11 million) took the third place.