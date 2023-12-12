Allememaggies, Adriaan: a roof box for 4,500 euros!!! And no, that car underneath is NOT included.

Seasonal products for cars are highly subject to price. If you are smart, you will NOW look for summer tires, convertibles and trailer tents. What you shouldn't look for are winter tires, Volvos with four-wheel drive and roof boxes. Everyone wants to go skiing again and so all kinds of items are needed.

Of course, you've known all year that you need to arrange a roof box. And winter tires. Yet everyone still drives around in summer slippers. Coincidentally, a while ago we showed you the most expensive winter wheel set we could find. Now it's time for the most expensive roof box. And yes, we're going to mention the price right away: 4,399 euros!

Most expensive roof box in the Netherlands

That sounds like a shockingly high amount. Because of course, one roof box is not the same as the other. You have some differences in design, size and eh, yes, that's pretty much it, right? Of course not! There is much more variety. We thought that the most expensive roof box on Marktplaats would be a copy painted in body color from a well-known German car manufacturer.

But even though they are also for sale, they are certainly not the most expensive roof boxes. No, that's the Phantom One R. If you drive onto the slopes with this roof box on your Taycan, Lynck & Co or Mercedes-AMG EQE, you will be the man (m/f). Then you can store your Atomic Volant 5000 skis in there. Man, people will respect you. Especially if you can get off a blue slope with the greatest possible effort.

Four versions

The Phanton One is available in four versions, all four with a different price. It starts with a fiberglass copy in high-gloss black. It is available from 4,399 euros. If you prefer matte black fiberglass, you pay the same.

You can also choose to have it delivered in body color. Then the Phantom One costs 4,899 euros. But if you really want to be the man, you can also order it entirely in carbon. Then the price is 7,599 euros!

Why the roof box is so expensive: I have no idea. it can hold 330 liters, but the undersigned's skis don't even fit in it. The suitcase measures only 200 x 99.5 x 28 centimeters.

Perhaps you can drive it a little faster, because the images mainly show very fat cars driving around with the Phantom One R. Logically, if you can spend (at least) 4,599 euros on a roof box, you will also get a nice one. have a car underneath. Interested? You can view the ad here!

This article The most expensive roof box in the Netherlands costs 7,599 euros (yes, really) first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#expensive #roof #box #Netherlands #costs #euros