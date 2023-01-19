Pharrell Williams over the years he has shown himself to be an artist with rather particular passions. A long time ago there was a lot of talk about the Blackberries of 14 carat gold which he commissioned from a jeweler and in the 2008 the same thing was repeated with one PSPalso from 14 carats. Well, 15 years after the strange event, the famous PSP passes into the hands of another pop artist, appearing in the official video of the new song by Drake, Jumbotron Shit Poppin.

The famous golden PSP weighs a good 660 grams and it seems that at the time Pharrell Wiiliams really used it to play, placing it in a comfortable customized case Goyard in moments of inactivity. Drake appears to have bought various items from the famous record producer’s old jewelry collection for several million dollars and, in the video clip of the song, the PSP is only visible for a few seconds.

For anyone interested in the PSP or the catalog of jewelry offered for sale by Pharrell Williams, everything is visible on the official website of Joopiter. Looking from the catalog it appears that Drake bought the console theJanuary 11, 2023 for $19,375. Well, surely this PSP certainly doesn’t shine for being the cheapest Sony console on the market but certainly in the scenes shown in Drake’s video clip he looks like him. And would you like to have a golden PSP?