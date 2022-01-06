The International Center for Sports Studies (CIES) is a website that analyzes data on footballers such as performances, transfers, values, evaluations, talent … And that publishes about it in different time ranges.
We pick up one that has taken place this week in your Weekly Post 362, where it presents a biannual list of the 100 players from the five major leagues with the highest value in the event of a hypothetical transfer. The endpoint is explained in the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI), an open access publication venue, in this article. The protagonists of the list are the following:
The Dutch midfielder of FC Barcelona is injured at the moment, but has played 23 games this season with the Barça team. In Transfermarkt it is valued at 70 million euros.
The Spanish midfielder of FC Barcelona is recovering from his injury and in the next few weeks he could become habitual again. In this course he has only been able to dispute four crashes and has a value of 80 million in Transfermarkt.
The Portuguese central Manchester City is one of Pep Guardiola’s main players in the line-up, as shown by his 26 games played. In Transfermarkt it is valued at 75 million euros.
The Canadian and Liberian left-back is out for positive COVID-19, but despite this he is one of the important players for Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern München, where he has played 23 games this season. In Transfermarkt it is valued at 70 million.
The English midfielder from Borussia Dortmund has a lot of weight in Marco Rose’s idea, as the fact that he had 24 appearances this year makes clear. In Transfermarkt it has a value of 75 million.
The Bayer 04 Leverkusen midfielder is one of Marco Seoane’s regulars on the Aspirin side, having counted on him in 21 games to date. In Transfermarkt it has a value of 70 million euros.
Manchester United’s English right winger has found his way into a star-studded offensive plot, both in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s and Ralf Rangnick’s days. He has participated in 20 meetings and his value on Transfermarkt is 50 million euros.
The Norwegian striker for Borussia Dortmund bears the lion’s share of responsibility for his team’s goals despite being able to play in just 16 games this season. In Transfermarkt it has a value of 150 million euros.
The Manchester City English midfielder also enjoys quite a few presences (20) under the command of Pep Guardiola, although not with such regularity of minutes as those mentioned above. In Transfermarkt it has a value of 85 million euros.
The Brazilian left winger of Real Madrid dispelled all doubts around him since the beginning of the season and has become a key player since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti. Sum 25 meetings and its value in Transfermarkt is 100 million euros.
