Just days before the end of 2022, they have announced who are the most valuable footballers in the MX League.
Thanks to his talent with the ball and the performance shown on the pitch, his value has increased, being one of the most expensive in Aztec soccer.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you who are the 10 most valuable players in national football.
10. Jesus Angulo (Tigers – $7 million)
At 24 years of age, the defender Jesus Angulo It is one of the most expensive elements of Mexican soccer.
The player of the tigers It has a cost in the market that is around 7 million dollars. being also one of the most expensive of the university club.
9. Nicolás López (Tigers – $7 million)
another player from tigers to the list, now it’s the striker’s turn nicholas lopez. According to information from the portal transfer marktthe ‘Tooth’ has a value in the leg market of 7 million dollars.
So far, the Uruguayan has played a total of 75 games with the cat team, scoring a total of 24 goals.
8. Nicolás Ibáñez (Pachuca – 7.5 million dollars)
the battering ram Nicholas Ibanez He was one of the main people responsible for giving the title to the group of Tuzos del Pachuca.
Likewise, the attacker is one of the most valuable of the La Bella Airosa team, with a cost in the transfer market of 7.5 million dollars.
7. Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul – 8 million dollars)
Another Mexican who joins the list as one of the most expensive in Mexican soccer is carlos rodriguez.
the player of Blue Cross It has a cost in the market that is around 8 million dollars. Thanks to his good performance, he was chosen by Martino for the World Cup in Qatar.
6. Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey – 8 million dollars)
Maximilian Meza He is one of the best foreigners who have arrived in Mexico in recent tournaments. His technique and quality with the ball have made him the object of desire by various clubs, although he will continue to be part of Rayados de Monterrey.
Its market value is 8 million dollars.
5. Erick Sanchez (Pachuca – $8 million)
The Mexican striker Eric Sanchez It is another element of the Tuzos del Pachuca with the highest value in the market.
The national striker who was ruled out by ‘Tata’ for the World Cup in Qatar, will seek revenge for the next fair, and today its cost is 8 million dollars.
4. Alexis Vega (Chivas – $8 million)
the mexican attacker Alexis Vega He was one of the most outstanding in the World Cup that came to an end. Although it is true that he did not score, his dedication and grit in each game made various European teams look at him.
The ‘Pingo’ has a market value of around 8 million green.
3. Leonardo Fernández (Toluca – 8 million dollars)
what to say about Leo Fernandez? Undoubtedly, one of the best footballers of the moment in Liga MX and with the Red Devils of Toluca.
The short player has a cost of 8 million dollarswhich can be increased by his talent with the ball.
2. Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna – 9 million dollars)
The new player of the tigers, Fernando GorriaranHe was one of the most expensive players of this 2022 that is about to end.
The Santos Laguna footballer became the ‘big shot’ of the transfer market, although in the end, the cats threw the house out the window and managed to hire him. The value of it is 9 million dollars.
1. Florian Thauvin (Tigers – $10 million)
In the first place of the top is the French Florian ThauvinToday, the Tigres player is the best valued soccer player in all of Mexican soccer in this 2022 that is about to close, with an average cost of 10 million dollars.
#expensive #players #Liga
