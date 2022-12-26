Thanks to his talent with the ball and the performance shown on the pitch, his value has increased, being one of the most expensive in Aztec soccer.



On this occasion, in 90min we present you who are the 10 most valuable players in national football.

The player of the tigers It has a cost in the market that is around 7 million dollars. being also one of the most expensive of the university club.

So far, the Uruguayan has played a total of 75 games with the cat team, scoring a total of 24 goals.

Likewise, the attacker is one of the most valuable of the La Bella Airosa team, with a cost in the transfer market of 7.5 million dollars.

the player of Blue Cross It has a cost in the market that is around 8 million dollars. Thanks to his good performance, he was chosen by Martino for the World Cup in Qatar.

Its market value is 8 million dollars.

The national striker who was ruled out by ‘Tata’ for the World Cup in Qatar, will seek revenge for the next fair, and today its cost is 8 million dollars.

The ‘Pingo’ has a market value of around 8 million green.

The short player has a cost of 8 million dollarswhich can be increased by his talent with the ball.

The Santos Laguna footballer became the ‘big shot’ of the transfer market, although in the end, the cats threw the house out the window and managed to hire him. The value of it is 9 million dollars.