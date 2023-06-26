It is one thing to shine enough to be bought for tens of millions of euros, and another, much more impressive, is to constantly receive exorbitant sums in multiple transfers.
Next, we will review the players who have been paid the most in terms of transfers throughout their careers:
It is obvious. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had to be here, and only three or four years ago he would be much better ranked. The recently retired Swedish star has played for many of the world’s biggest clubs. Naturally, that means that he has moved more than average and that the payouts have been higher than average.
Money has been paid for Ibrahimovic’s services on seven different occasions, the most being the €69.5m (plus Samuel Eto’o) that Barcelona paid Inter for him in 2009.
|
Transfer
|
Date
|
Figure
|
Malmo v Ajax
|
July 2001
|
€7.8 million
|
Ajax vs Juventus
|
August 2004
|
€16 million
|
Juventus-Inter
|
August 2006
|
€24.8 million
|
Inter-Barcelona
|
July 2009
|
€69.5 million
|
Barcelona-Milan
|
August 2010 (loan)
|
6 million euros
|
Barcelona-Milan
|
July 2011
|
€24 million
|
Milan-PSG
|
July 2012
|
€21 million
There was a time when it seemed that Ousmane Dembélé would light up European football for many years to come. It hasn’t been like that, especially because of the injuries, but even so he has had magnificent moments and he still has many years ahead of him.
Only two figures have been paid for Ousmane Dembélé, and one of them was enormous. He joined Barcelona in 2017 for what was the second highest amount ever paid at the time.
|
Transfer
|
Date
|
Figure
|
Stade Rennes-Borussia Dortmund
|
July 2016
|
€35 million
|
Borussia Dortmund-Barcelona
|
August 2017
|
€135 million
Although not to the same extent as Ibrahimovic, Ángel Di María has played for big clubs throughout his career. He has moved four times in his career, and three of them were very important at his time.
|
Transfer
|
Date
|
Figure
|
Rosario-Benfica
|
July 2007
|
8 million euros
|
Benfica-Real Madrid
|
July 2010
|
€33 million
|
Real Madrid-Manchester United
|
August 2014
|
€75 million
|
Manchester United-PSG
|
August 2015
|
€63 million
This is a name that could well move up the list in the future, although the idea of him leaving PSG for free in 2024 is very, very plausible now. Kylian Mbappé has only moved for one figure, but it was a monstrous price. If you go for a price again, it could be higher depending on the circumstances.
|
Transfer
|
Date
|
Figure
|
Monaco-PSG
|
July 2018
|
€180 million
Mbappé’s teammate on the French team, Antoine Griezmann, has amassed the same figure, but has moved more frequently than his compatriot. Griezmann has moved for money three times, although it will become four at the end of June, when he signs permanently for Atlético de Madrid.
|
Transfer
|
Date
|
Figure
|
Real Sociedad-Atletico Madrid
|
July 2014
|
€30 million
|
Atlético de Madrid-Barcelona
|
July 2019
|
€120 million
|
Barcelona-Atletico Madrid
|
August 2021 (loan)
|
10 million euros
|
Barcelona-Atletico Madrid
|
July 2023 (pending)
|
20 million euros
Philippe Coutinho has had a very strange career. Without reaching the heights predicted in his youth, the trigger-happy Brazilian has achieved many things. Money has been paid for him on five occasions, one of which was the record sale of a Premier League player. He still has time to get more at his current home, Aston Villa.
|
Transfer
|
Date
|
Figure
|
Vasco de Gama U17- Inter
|
July 2008
|
€3.8 million
|
Inter v Liverpool
|
January 2013
|
€13 million
|
Liverpool-Barcelona
|
January 2018
|
€135 million
|
Barcelona-Bayern Munich
|
August 2019 (loan)
|
€8.5 million
|
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
|
July 2022
|
20 million euros
The most difficult question in football: Who does Álvaro Morata currently belong to?
The Spanish forward has been floundering for a handful of great teams for years and, to be fair, he has generally managed to score goals for every club he has played for. Money has been spent on him six times, and he likely won’t be far from another move anytime soon.
|
Transfer
|
Date
|
Figure
|
Real Madrid-Juventus
|
July 2014
|
20 million euros
|
Juventus-Real Madrid
|
July 2016
|
€30 million
|
Real Madrid-Chelsea
|
July 2017
|
€66 million
|
Chelsea-Atletico Madrid
|
January 2019 (loan)
|
€18 million
|
Chelsea-Atletico Madrid
|
July 2020
|
€35 million
|
Atlético de Madrid-Juventus
|
September 2020 (loan)
|
20 million euros
He had to show up. There are two moves in particular that take Ronaldo to third place on this list and one of them made him the most expensive player in the world for a short period of time. Ronaldo has been bought on four different occasions, although his figure is now likely to hold up given that he is at Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.
|
Transfer
|
Date
|
Figure
|
Sporting Portugal-Manchester United
|
August 2003
|
€19 million
|
Manchester United vs Real Madrid
|
July 2009
|
€94 million
|
Real Madrid-Juventus
|
July 2018
|
€117 million
|
Juventus vs Manchester United
|
August 2021
|
€17 million
The most expensive player in the world doesn’t even top the list. It’s incredible, but Neymar has only moved twice in his career. He is so high on the list because the two transfers in question have been outrageous.
|
Transfer
|
Date
|
Figure
|
Santos-Barcelona
|
July 2013
|
€88 million
|
Barcelona-PSG
|
August 2017
|
€222 million
Romelu Lukaku is not going to go down in history as one of the absolute greats of football, but he is at the top of this list. He can be a devastating striker when the conditions are right for him, but his form slumps are all too frequent.
Hence, in part, it tops this list, since it has never finished settling down. That being said, the level of him has always been high enough to make him worth paying a good amount for.
|
Transfer
|
Date
|
Figure
|
Anderlecht-Chelsea
|
August 2011
|
€15 million
|
Chelsea v Everton
|
September 2013 (loan)
|
3 million euros
|
Chelsea v Everton
|
July 2014
|
€35.36 million
|
Everton vs Manchester United
|
July 2017
|
€84.7 million
|
Manchester United vs Inter
|
August 2019
|
€74 million
|
Inter vs. Chelsea
|
August 2021
|
€113 million
|
Chelsea vs Inter
|
July 2022 (loan)
|
€7.8 million
